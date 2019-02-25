Spring training is underway. As play begins, teams are finally beginning to activate the transaction wire.

Last week, Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres and agreed to a 10-year, $300 million megadeal which made him the highest-paid player in MLB history. His deal was followed by several smaller contracts including Marwin Gonzalez's two-year contract to the Twins.

However, all eyes remain on Bryce Harper. As the offseason's biggest free agent remains without a home as March approaches.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Rockies agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Bud Black through 2022. Black has led Colorado to back-to-back playoff appearances. He has been the manager since 2017 and has a 178–147 record in 325 games with Colorado. He previously managed the Padres from 2007 to 2015. (Denver Post)

• The Dodgers have short-term interest in Bryce Harper. Harper and agent Scott Boras prefer to secure a long-term deal north of $300 million in value. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Yankees are working on a contract extension for reliever Dellin Betances. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Yankees signed outfielder Aaron Hicks to a seven-year deal worth $70 million which includes a club option for an eighth year. (Team)