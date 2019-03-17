Report: Blue Jays to Increase Minor Leaguers' Wages More Than 50%

The Blue Jays will reportedly raise the pay of any player rostered by an affiliated minor-league club by more than 50%.

By Kaelen Jones
March 17, 2019

The Blue Jays are reportedly in the process of finalizing a pay increase of more than 50% for all players rostered on their affiliated minor-league clubs, according to The Athletic's Emily Waldon and Ken Rosenthal.

Approval from Major League Baseball is not required for teams to increase minor-league wages. Toronto currently touts eight minor-league affiliates.

“This is a conversation that probably started last spring training, reflecting on just where we are as an industry in terms of compensating minor-league players,” said Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington.

“Over the course of several months, we went back as far as we could to assess on a relative basis how we’re compensating players now compared to years ago."

When the "Save America's Pastime" act passed in March 2018, minor-leaguers were stripped of overtime pay beyond a 40-hour work week. The Blue Jays had reportedly already began internal discussions about increasing minor leaguers' compensation.

Toronto currently boasts two of the top prospects in baseball in third baseman Vladimir Guererro Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message