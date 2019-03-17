The Blue Jays are reportedly in the process of finalizing a pay increase of more than 50% for all players rostered on their affiliated minor-league clubs, according to The Athletic's Emily Waldon and Ken Rosenthal.

Approval from Major League Baseball is not required for teams to increase minor-league wages. Toronto currently touts eight minor-league affiliates.

“This is a conversation that probably started last spring training, reflecting on just where we are as an industry in terms of compensating minor-league players,” said Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington.

“Over the course of several months, we went back as far as we could to assess on a relative basis how we’re compensating players now compared to years ago."

When the "Save America's Pastime" act passed in March 2018, minor-leaguers were stripped of overtime pay beyond a 40-hour work week. The Blue Jays had reportedly already began internal discussions about increasing minor leaguers' compensation.

Toronto currently boasts two of the top prospects in baseball in third baseman Vladimir Guererro Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.