Breaking Down Mike Trout's Record-Setting 12-Year, $430 Million Contract With the Angels

Mike Trout's new deal is the largest in professional sports history.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 19, 2019

Mike Trout is about to make history.

On Tuesday it was reported by ESPN.com's Jeff Passan that Trout and the Los Angeles Angels reached an agreement on a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million.

The contract will be the largest in professional sports history and tops the 13-year, $330 million deal Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies earlier this offseason and the five-year, $365 million deal boxer Canelo Alvarez signed with the streaming service DAZN.

Additionally, Trout will top Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke for the largest average annual salary as well. Greinke was making $34.4 million on average after signing a six-year, $204 million deal with Arizona. Trout will be making about $36 million on average with this new deal.

Trout was set to become a free agent in 2020, but this new deal, which is actually a 10-year extension on his current deal, could keep him with the Angels until he is 39 years old. The extension kicks in going into the 2021 season after Trout will have made $66.5 million over the last two years of the six-year, $144.5 million extension he agreed to back in 2014.

This post will be updated when more specifics regarding the deal are shared.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message