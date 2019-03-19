Mike Trout is about to make history.

On Tuesday it was reported by ESPN.com's Jeff Passan that Trout and the Los Angeles Angels reached an agreement on a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million.

The contract will be the largest in professional sports history and tops the 13-year, $330 million deal Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies earlier this offseason and the five-year, $365 million deal boxer Canelo Alvarez signed with the streaming service DAZN.

Additionally, Trout will top Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke for the largest average annual salary as well. Greinke was making $34.4 million on average after signing a six-year, $204 million deal with Arizona. Trout will be making about $36 million on average with this new deal.

Trout was set to become a free agent in 2020, but this new deal, which is actually a 10-year extension on his current deal, could keep him with the Angels until he is 39 years old. The extension kicks in going into the 2021 season after Trout will have made $66.5 million over the last two years of the six-year, $144.5 million extension he agreed to back in 2014.

This post will be updated when more specifics regarding the deal are shared.