Yusei Kikuchi Crying Over Ichiro Suzuki's Retirement Will Give You All the Feels

Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement on Thursday after the Opening Series.

By Jenna West
March 21, 2019

The world of baseball collectively sobbed early Thursday morning as Ichiro Suzuki walked off the field to a standing ovation at the Tokyo Dome in the Opening Series.

Ichiro stood in right field and waved to the crowd before leaving the game in the eighth inning. News had spread during the game that he was going to announce his retirement after the contest ended.

Ichiro received hugs from his teammates, including Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., once he reached the dugout. But no one appeared to be more torn up over Ichiro's departure than his new teammate Yusei Kikucki.

Kikuchi, who made his major league debut on Thursday, got to play in one game with his idol. He seemed pretty upset over saying goodbye to Ichiro, but that's understandable.

Last year Sports Illustrated's Jack Dickey commemorated Ichiro's brilliant career after he transitioned to a front office role with the Mariners. Ichiro is a legend and there will never be another player like him.

Sometimes there is crying in baseball.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message