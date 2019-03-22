Report: Justin Verlander, Astros Nearing Two-Year, $66 Million Extension

The Astros acquired Verlander during the 2017 season.

By Kaelen Jones
March 22, 2019

The Astros are reportedly moving toward signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year contract extension worth around $66 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Earlier Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported that Houston owner Jim Crane said that a contract extension could be in place with Verlander prior to the end of spring training camp.

The Astros acquired Verlander from the Tigers via trade during the 2017 season.

The former Cy Young winner has experienced a career renaissance of sorts since joining Houston. He helped the Astros capture the 2017 World Series, posting a 5–0 regular-season record during his first year with the club. Last season, Verlander went 16–9 and registered a 2.52 ERA across 34 starts. He led the American League with 290 strikeouts.

Verlander is the latest among a bevy of star MLB players to recently earn lucrative contract extensions, following the Angels' Mike Trout, the Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt and the Astros' Alex Bregman. This offseason, Verlander expressed his displeasure with MLB's free-agency system on Twitter, calling it "broken."

In 2013, Verlander signed a seven-year, $180 million deal with the Tigers. He was due to re-enter free agency following the 2020 season.

