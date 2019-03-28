See All the Ways Salty Nationals Fans Found to Deface Their Bryce Harper Jerseys

No matter the method, the message was the same: Screw Harper for leaving town. 

By Dan Gartland
March 28, 2019

Even though he’s no longer with the Nationals, Bryce Harper’s presence was still very much felt in Washington on Opening Day. Numerous fans at Nationals Park did hasty home customization jobs on their Harper apparel to voice their displeasure with his decision to sign with the Phillies.

Some replaced Harper’s name with that of other Nats stars, others referenced his big payday and one man even sliced the nameplate out from the back of his replica jersey. No matter the method, the message was always the same: Screw Harper for leaving town. 

As best as I can tell, no one altered their Harper jersey to take issue with Nationals ownership’s refusal to offer Harper a contract that paid him what he was worth. 

A few hours up I-95 in Philadelphia, meanwhile, Harper received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd in his first appearance as a Phillie on Thursday afternoon. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message