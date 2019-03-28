Even though he’s no longer with the Nationals, Bryce Harper’s presence was still very much felt in Washington on Opening Day. Numerous fans at Nationals Park did hasty home customization jobs on their Harper apparel to voice their displeasure with his decision to sign with the Phillies.

Some replaced Harper’s name with that of other Nats stars, others referenced his big payday and one man even sliced the nameplate out from the back of his replica jersey. No matter the method, the message was always the same: Screw Harper for leaving town.

tfw you want to wear the Bryce Harper jersey you spent a lot of money on, but you know, he’s not on the team anymore pic.twitter.com/TZ6bZd0q8j — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 28, 2019

This guy is sitting in front of my brother. pic.twitter.com/R1ZOa5OkyY — Richard B. Rogers (@1995hoo) March 28, 2019

We're all for DIY projects, but uhhh.... pic.twitter.com/i7ZgMElQoV — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 28, 2019

These are the only two Bryce Harper jerseys I’ve seen so far at Nats Park. pic.twitter.com/3jQH0mquqS — Eddie Matz (@ESPNeddiematz) March 28, 2019

As best as I can tell, no one altered their Harper jersey to take issue with Nationals ownership’s refusal to offer Harper a contract that paid him what he was worth.

A few hours up I-95 in Philadelphia, meanwhile, Harper received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd in his first appearance as a Phillie on Thursday afternoon.