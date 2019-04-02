The salt was real in D.C.
Nationals fans pulled out all the stops to make sure Bryce Harper knew how they felt during his return to Washington on Tuesday.
It's been over a month since Harper decided to leave D.C., but Nationals fans are still salty. On Opening Day, several arrived at Nationals Park with defaced Harper jerseys. That trend continued during Harper's first game back since joining the Phillies this offseason.
#Nats pic.twitter.com/RnSC1PQHFY— Please just win #Nats (@NationalsPride) April 2, 2019
Nationals fans will not waste Bryce Harper’s return tonight (📷 by @KelynSoong) pic.twitter.com/xDaFXHWGaF— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 2, 2019
damn, these modified Bryce Harper jerseys are getting pretty personal. Nats fans not holding back— Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 2, 2019
(via @Duncan_Wilson1) pic.twitter.com/FYNIPZ8llk
Wow all 7 Nats fans are really pulling out the stops tonight pic.twitter.com/rDWxBrHODu— John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) April 2, 2019
A number of fans also turned to signs to express their distaste.
This #Nats fan BROUGHT RECEIPTS! pic.twitter.com/r20LRBH1sI— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) April 2, 2019
Nats fans are ready for Bryce pic.twitter.com/iLbcFItwXZ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 2, 2019
Harper was also hit with resounding boos during his introduction and first plate appearance.
Regardless of how he performs on Tuesday, it's safe to say Harper's visit to Nationals Park won't be a pleasant one.