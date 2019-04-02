Nationals Fans Deface Bryce Harper Jerseys for Phillies Game in D.C.

The salt was real in D.C.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 02, 2019

Nationals fans pulled out all the stops to make sure Bryce Harper knew how they felt during his return to Washington on Tuesday.

It's been over a month since Harper decided to leave D.C., but Nationals fans are still salty. On Opening Day, several arrived at Nationals Park with defaced Harper jerseys. That trend continued during Harper's first game back since joining the Phillies this offseason.

Thank U, Next

A number of fans also turned to signs to express their distaste.

Harper was also hit with resounding boos during his introduction and first plate appearance

Regardless of how he performs on Tuesday, it's safe to say Harper's visit to Nationals Park won't be a pleasant one.

 

