Nationals fans pulled out all the stops to make sure Bryce Harper knew how they felt during his return to Washington on Tuesday.

It's been over a month since Harper decided to leave D.C., but Nationals fans are still salty. On Opening Day, several arrived at Nationals Park with defaced Harper jerseys. That trend continued during Harper's first game back since joining the Phillies this offseason.

Nationals fans will not waste Bryce Harper's return tonight

damn, these modified Bryce Harper jerseys are getting pretty personal. Nats fans not holding back



damn, these modified Bryce Harper jerseys are getting pretty personal. Nats fans not holding back

Wow all 7 Nats fans are really pulling out the stops tonight

A number of fans also turned to signs to express their distaste.

Nats fans are ready for Bryce

Harper was also hit with resounding boos during his introduction and first plate appearance.

Regardless of how he performs on Tuesday, it's safe to say Harper's visit to Nationals Park won't be a pleasant one.