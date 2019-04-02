Bryce Harper got the last laugh in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.

At the start of the game, Harper was booed in his first game back at Nationals Park since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in February. Some fans even attended the game in defaced jerseys meant to taunt Washington's former star. But during the eighth inning, Harper crushed a monster home run to the second deck in right-center field, quieting the jeers he had been hearing all night.

After the ball sailed 458 feet, the former Washington outfielder celebrated with a statement bat flip.

The flip was so epic, viewers on Twitter couldn't help but be in awe.

Yoooo that bat flipped like 8 times 😂😂. Can’t love this enough. Bryce Harper my favorite player now. https://t.co/2DvKUSoMEA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 3, 2019

bryce harper’s bat flip is epic 😭 pic.twitter.com/jW6cL4YJNf — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) April 3, 2019

Sucks that the entire city of D.C. has to change their addresses to "Harperville," but what can you do, pretty sure it's in the constitution that a bat flip like this must bestow district naming rights upon the flipper — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) April 3, 2019

BRYCE HARPER TO THE MOON AND THE BAT FLIP. RIP DC. pic.twitter.com/NBI6C8SM8p — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 3, 2019

Bryce Harper's bat flip after his home run said "you can all go to hell." Wow.



He got to face two of the Nats most hitter-friendly pitchers in his last two ABs and he made them both pay. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 3, 2019

Bryce Harper just gave Washington the ultimate Bat Flip Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/Np32T3xido — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 3, 2019

Harper finished the game 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the Phillies' 8–2 win. Philadelphia improved to 4–0 for the first time since 1915.

The MLB season is only one week in, but that bat flip may have ended the Nationals' season already.