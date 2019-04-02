Watch: Bryce Harper's Epic Bat Flip vs. Nationals Has Twitter Losing Its Mind

Rest in peace, Washington D.C.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 02, 2019

Bryce Harper got the last laugh in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.

At the start of the game, Harper was booed in his first game back at Nationals Park since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in February. Some fans even attended the game in defaced jerseys meant to taunt Washington's former star. But during the eighth inning, Harper crushed a monster home run to the second deck in right-center field, quieting the jeers he had been hearing all night.

After the ball sailed 458 feet, the former Washington outfielder celebrated with a statement bat flip.

The flip was so epic, viewers on Twitter couldn't help but be in awe.

Harper finished the game 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the Phillies' 8–2 win. Philadelphia improved to 4–0 for the first time since 1915.

The MLB season is only one week in, but that bat flip may have ended the Nationals' season already.

