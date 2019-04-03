Tom Brady is one of the most successful NFL quarterbacks of all time, but apparently he's not opposed to a career change at age 41.

Brady took to Twitter to joke about the possibility of a Major League Baseball career after Rams defensive back Aqib Talib tweeted about the blockbuster contracts baseball players have signed this year.

"When I see all these baseball contracts," Talib tweeted with a laughing emoji and a picture of him throwing out the first pitch at a Rays game.

When I see all these baseball contracts 😂 pic.twitter.com/8uuCfh7WV8 — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) April 2, 2019

Brady retweeted Talib and said, "I've been trying to get the Expos back on the line for the past month!" He also shared a photoshopped Expos trading card that featured him in a Montreal uniform.

I’ve been trying to get the Expos back on the line for the past month! https://t.co/pXohflCmhW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 3, 2019

The six-time Super Bowl champion first shared the Expos trading card photo three years ago to commemorate the now-defunct franchise selecting him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft out of high school.

Some of baseball's biggest stars have signed monster deals this winter or at the start of this season. Top free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado inked some of the largest contracts in baseball history before Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $430 million extension with the Angels to take the top spot.

This week, Braves star outfielder and 2018 National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million extension with the team.

Considering Brady has made over $212 million in 19 seasons with the Patriots, we think he's just fine without an Expos contract. But it's fun to think about what could have been.