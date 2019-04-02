Report: Ronald Acuña, Braves Finalizing Eight-Year, $100 Million Contract Extension

Acuña was named 2018 NL Rookie of the Year.

By Kaelen Jones
April 02, 2019

The Braves and star outfielder Ronald Acuña are reportedly finalizing an eight-year, $100 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the deal includes two club options and grants Atlanta potential control of Acuña through 2028. The contract reportedly begins this season and includes a $10 million buyout on two options that are worth $17 million each.

In all, Acuña's could be worth a maximum of $124 million, according to Passan.

Last season, Acuña won National League Rookie of the Year after slashing .293/.366/.552, hitting 26 home runs, collecting 64 RBIs and stealing 16 bases in 111 appearances.

Acuña, 21, helped Atlanta capture its first NL East crown since 2013 last season, which also marked the end of a four-year playoff drought.

