Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day injured list after fracturing a rib during a massage at his home, the club announced on Wednesday.

"I'm extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates," Correa said in a statement. "I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship."

Correa is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury, which is the latest in a string of blows to the Astros roster. Centerfielder George Springer and infielder Aledmys Diaz were placed on the injured list over the past week with hamstring strains, while second baseman Jose Altuve has been out since May 11 with the same injury. However, Altuve's rehab has been halted recently due to right leg fatigue.

Houston called up Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Correa, who has a .295/.360/.547 slash line through 50 games this season.

Major League Baseball players are apparently detriments to themselves at home, where you would think they're safe from injuries. Last month, Rays starter Blake Snell fractured his toe while trying to move a "decorative stand" in his bathroom. Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly suffered one of the strangest injuries so far this year when he stood for "too long" while cooking Cajun food during spring training. He was scratched from his subsequent appearance due to back tightness.

Fortunately for the Astros, they're sitting in first place in the American League West despite their growing injured list. Houston currently has a 37–19 record and is 7 1/2 games ahead of the second-place A's.