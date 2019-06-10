Former Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. It was reported that Ortiz underwent surgery and was in stable condition following the incident, but as the situation unfolded, the baseball world held its collective breath.

Ortiz's father told reporters that none of the former All-Star's organs were compromised in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Local authorities released a statement saying that they do not believe the motive was robbery. The suspect in the shooting was beaten by onlookers before he was taken to the hospital for treatment, Once he was released by the hospital, he was taken into police custody.

Several MLB players, both former and present, took to social media to extend well wishes to Ortiz.

Please keep my man Big Papi @davidortiz in your prayers while he recovers from this senseless act of violence. Be strong big fella, we got you. — Tim Wakefield (@TimWakefield49) June 10, 2019

Just landed in LA! Prayers up for Big Papi and his family! So happy to hear the encouraging news of a full recovery. #GodBless — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) June 10, 2019

Great to hear @davidortiz is stable and will make a full recovery. My heart sank when I heard the news. Prayers to him, Tiffany and the kids. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) June 10, 2019

Papi the Millar family prays for strength and courage during this brutal attempt to cause harm to such a great man! A man that has never said no to an autograph or high five from a little boy or girl.... sorry for… https://t.co/37p5Zo5hbM — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) June 10, 2019

Keep fighting @davidortiz!!! No coward can take down a super hero like you. Love you buddy!!! 🙏 — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) June 10, 2019

Keep fighting @davidortiz!!! No coward can take down a super hero like you. Love you buddy!!! 🙏 — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) June 10, 2019

Looking forward to seeing that smile again Big Homie. When the odds seemed against you that’s when you were at your best, now we need you one more time!! They can’t keep you down Big Papi 💯🙏🏾 rest well hermano! pic.twitter.com/pr6C5mi6Yo — Jimmy Rollins (@JimmyRollins11) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Pull thru Big Papi🙏🏾. Dang what a world we live in😔 — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 10, 2019

Que terrible enterarse de cosas como estas. David mi hermano mis oraciones están contigo, todo saldrá bien en el nombre de Dios. 🙏🏽 @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/JANA2yPsvC — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) June 10, 2019

Praying for my man big Papi. Not a better person I’ve ever met in baseball. Pulling for you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/3dQBEtQmB0 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 10, 2019

Prayers up Big Papi 🙏🏻 — Sam Travis (@DoctorChill6) June 10, 2019

Praying for @davidortiz #bigpapi and hoping everything is ok. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) June 10, 2019

A guy who takes care of people all over the world and has made an impact on so many. Was there for me with my brother and he will be back being Big Papi! Thoughts and Prayers from my family to you and yours! #PAPI — Blake Aubry Swihart (@BLAKESWIHART_1) June 10, 2019

Prayers for my brother @davidortiz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽...hearing all this news is so disheartening☹️ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019

Keeping @davidortiz in my prayers. God willing he will be okay and recover quick. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) June 10, 2019

Praying for Big Papi. Oraciones con @davidortiz. Fuerza Big Papi. 🙏🏾 — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) June 10, 2019

Prayers up for my bro @davidortiz man. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met. Hate seeing that. Hoping for the best! 🙏🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 10, 2019

Big papi 🙏 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) June 10, 2019