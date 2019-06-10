Baseball World Sends David Ortiz Well Wishes After Shooting

Several former players sent David Ortiz well wishes after he was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
June 10, 2019

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. It was reported that Ortiz underwent surgery and was in stable condition following the incident, but as the situation unfolded, the baseball world held its collective breath.

Ortiz's father told reporters that none of the former All-Star's organs were compromised in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Local authorities released a statement saying that they do not believe the motive was robbery. The suspect in the shooting was beaten by onlookers before he was taken to the hospital for treatment, Once he was released by the hospital, he was taken into police custody.

Several MLB players, both former and present, took to social media to extend well wishes to Ortiz.

