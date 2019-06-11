A second suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Julieta Tejeda, a spokeswoman for the national prosecutor’s office in the Dominican Republic, acknowledged the arrest to a group of journalists on WhatsApp Tuesday night. According to the AP, Tejeda said there is no public indication the man is the suspected shooter and declined to provide further details.

Ortiz was shot Sunday night while seated in Dial Discotheque, a popular night club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Surveillance video from the night club shows the assailant, who has been identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia, walk up behind Ortiz while the 43-year-old former World Series MVP was in the middle of a conversation with another man and shoot him in the back.

The Boston legend was transported from the Dominican Republic to Massachusetts General Hospital with help from the Red Sox organization. His wife said that Ortiz, who was reportedly recovering from organ damage as a result of the shooting, underwent a second surgery upon arriving at the hospital on Monday night and took a "few steps" on Tuesday following the surgeries.

Garcia has been charged with "attempted homicide" and "criminal association" in connection to the shooting, according to his attorney.

Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won three World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. The slugger is third on the Red Sox's all-time RBI list and second in home runs.