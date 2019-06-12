Five people are now under arrest in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, CBS's WBZ-TV reports. The suspected gunman is reportedly among the people taken into custody.

Four of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday outside of Santo Domingo, where Ortiz was shot Sunday night while seated outside at a popular night club. Dominican prosecutors identified one of the four as Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press. Prosecutors confirmed that Acosta was captured Tuesday night.

Security camera footage showed that the attempt to kill Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle–Acosta and Eddy Feliz Garcia, the first man arrested in connection with the shooting–and two other groups of people in cars. Acosta was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting the bike driven by 25-year-old Garcia, per the AP.

Court documents also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in Ortiz's car and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting.

Garcia was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Surveillance video from the night club identified Garcia as the assailant and shows him walk up behind Ortiz at the club while the 43-year-old former World Series MVP was in the middle of a conversation with another man and shoot him in the back.

Garcia has been charged with "attempted homicide" and "criminal association" in connection to the shooting, according to his attorney.

Ortiz was transported from the Dominican Republic to Massachusetts General Hospital with help from the Red Sox organization. The Boston legend's wife, Tiffany, said that Ortiz, who was reportedly recovering from organ damage as a result of the shooting, underwent a second surgery upon arriving at the hospital on Monday night. Ortiz's spokesman Leo Lopez said that Ortiz took a "few steps" on Tuesday after the successful surgery.

Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won three World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. The slugger is third on the Red Sox's all-time RBI list and second in home runs.