Toronto Native Joey Votto Bribes Kawhi Leonard to Stay With Raptors

Votto shouted out the Raptors for their first NBA Finals win in franchise history.

By Michael Shapiro
June 14, 2019

Joey Votto doesn't have a World Series ring to take north of the border, but the Cincinnati Reds first baseman and Toronto native joined in on the Raptors' Finals celebration on Friday.

Votto shouted out the Raptors for their first Finals win in franchise history, while also making a compelling offer to Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard

"Kawhi Leonard, a clear all-time great, thank you for coming to our team. Thank you for playing as hard and consistent as you did," Votto said. "You're a free agent now, so it's obviously you're choice, but if you decide to stay in Toronto with the Raptors, I have an unused Presto Pass with your name on it."

Bribing Leonard with a metro card isn't exactly a Godfather offer he can't refuse, but it could come in handy for Canada's newest "fun guy" and man of the people.

Votto is in his 13th season with Cincinnati. He sports a career .424 OBP along with 275 homers and 912 RBI

The Raptors win on Thursday marked the first Canadian championship in the major four sports since the Blue Jays won their second consecutive World Series in 1993.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message