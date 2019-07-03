Houston's Alex Bregman and Los Angeles' Joc Pederson were named the final two contestants for the 2019 Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Weekend, the league announced Wednesday.

The pair completes the eight-man field, which includes Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., New York's Pete Alonso, Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, Cleveland's Carlos Santana and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Yelich, who hit 31 homers this season through Wednesday, was named the No. 1 seed. In the first round, he will face the No. 8-seeded Guerrero.

Bregman, the No. 4 seed, will compete with Pederson, the No. 5 seed, in the same side of the bracket.

On the right side of bracket, Alonso, the No. 2 seed, will face Santana. the No. 7 seed.

Bell, the No. 3 seed, will compete against Acuna, the No. 6 seed.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Chicago's Javier Báez had been lined up to compete in the derby, but pulled out of contention in order to rest his heel.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, who won last year's contest, is not participating in the competition this season.