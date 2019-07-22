The Major League Baseball Players Trust announced Monday a $45,000 donation to The Tyler Skaggs Baseball Foundation to honor the Angels' pitcher’s memory.

The foundation was established to honor Skaggs and preserve his legacy after he died on July 1 at the age of 27. The pitcher was laid to rest Monday at a private funeral service attended by teammates and fellow MLB players, reports People.

"Players are comforted to know that Tyler’s devotion and commitment to improving the lives of others will live on through this foundation," executive director Tony Clark said. "Tyler was a man who not only understood the responsibilities that come along with being a Major Leaguer, but he readily embraced them with a joyful and giving spirit."

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room, just hours before the Angels were set to face the Rangers. The cause of death remains unknown and an autopsy is expected to be completed by October. Since his death, tributes have poured in from teammates and around the league. In the Angles first home game since Skaggs' passing, the Angels threw a combined no-hitter against Seattle. It was the first combined no-no in California since Orioles at A’s on July 13, 1991, the same day Skaggs was born.

The lefthanded Skaggs had a 4.29 ERA and was 7–7 with 78 strikeouts in 15 starts this season. After a slow start to the season, Skaggs was pitching much better over his last seven outings before his death, posting a 3-3 record with a 3.52 ERA.

Skaggs' death came 10 years after another Angels pitcher, Nick Adenhart, died in a car crash in April 2009.