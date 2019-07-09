Mike Trout, Tommy La Stella Honor Tyler Skaggs at MLB All-Star Game

The former Angels starter died at the age of 27 on July 1.

Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella will both wear No. 45 at the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday in honor of their fallen teammate, Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs died on July 1 at the age of 27. He pitched seven MLB seasons, joining the Angels in 2014. Skaggs posted a 4.41 career ERA , winning 28 games and throwing 520 2/3 innings.

Tuesday won't mark the Angels' first tribute to Skaggs. Pitcher Andrew Heaney threw a slow curveball to begin his start on Saturday, paying tribute to Skaggs' signature pitch.

Trout will don Skaggs' No. 45 as he bats third in the American League lineup on Tuesday night. La Stella won't play in the All-Star Game as he recovers from a fractured leg. 

 

