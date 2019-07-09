Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella will both wear No. 45 at the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday in honor of their fallen teammate, Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs died on July 1 at the age of 27. He pitched seven MLB seasons, joining the Angels in 2014. Skaggs posted a 4.41 career ERA , winning 28 games and throwing 520 2/3 innings.

A tribute to Tyler Skaggs at the #AllStarGame.@MikeTrout and Tommy La Stella will both wear 45 tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hq03egHOgX — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 9, 2019

Tuesday won't mark the Angels' first tribute to Skaggs. Pitcher Andrew Heaney threw a slow curveball to begin his start on Saturday, paying tribute to Skaggs' signature pitch.

Andrew Heaney’s tribute to his best friend, Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/zBqzCMdLtR — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 7, 2019

Trout will don Skaggs' No. 45 as he bats third in the American League lineup on Tuesday night. La Stella won't play in the All-Star Game as he recovers from a fractured leg.