Report: David Ortiz Released From Massachusetts General Hospital

Ortiz had been in the Boston hospital since early June.

By Emily Caron
July 27, 2019

Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was reportedly released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, according to ESPN's Enrique Rojas. Ortiz had been at Mass Gen since June 10 after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz will finish the remainder of his recovery and rehabilitation at home.

"David has been home since Friday," a source told ESPN. "At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries."

Ortiz was shot on June 9 while outside of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. The former MLB star was transported from the Dominican Republic to Massachusetts General Hospital with help from the Red Sox organization and has undergone multiple surgeries related to the gunshot wound and complications from the shooting. Ortiz, 43, underwent his most recent surgery just two weeks ago.

Big Papi played 20 seasons in the major leagues, primarily for the Red Sox. He was a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and seven-time Silver Slugger winner in 14 seasons with Boston. He helped the franchise break an 86-year championship drought in 2004 and was named the 2013 World Series MVP. Ortiz retired after the 2016 season.

The mastermind behind Ortiz's shooting, Victor Hugo Gomez, was arrested in JunePolice have arrested 14 people in total in the case and are searching for others. Last month, police said a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting of another man and that Ortiz had been an unintended target.

