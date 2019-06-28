Officials: David Ortiz Shooting Mastermind Arrested

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dominican police have arrested the man they describe as "one of the masterminds of the attack."

By Jenna West
June 28, 2019

Victor Hugo Gomez, the man Dominican officials say helped organize the shooting that injured retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, has been arrested.

The Dominican National Police announced the news in Spanish on Twitter on Friday.

"The National Police has apprehended Victor Hugo Gómez, designated as one of the masterminds of the attack in which former baseball player David Ortiz was injured."

Ortiz was shot on June 9 while outside of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. Big Papi underwent multiple surgeries and was transported from the Dominican Republic to Massachusetts General Hospital with help from the Red Sox organization.

Gomez is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities said Ortiz was not the intended target of the attack, but hit men confused him with Fernandez during the shooting. Ortiz and Fernandez are friends and were sharing a table at the nightclub.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said Gomez orchestrated the shooting and described him as a member of Mexico's Gulf Cartel. Officials also said Gomez is believed to be living in the U.S. and sought by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Ortiz, 43, played 20 seasons in the major leagues, primarily for the Red Sox. He was a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and seven-time Silver Slugger winner in 14 seasons with Boston. He helped the franchise break an 86-year championship drought in 2004 and was named the 2013 World Series MVP. Ortiz retired after the 2016 season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message