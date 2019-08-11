Jessica Mendoza Misses Sunday Night Baseball Broadcast After Car Accident

ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza was in a car accident Friday and could not make the network's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 11, 2019

ESPN baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza was in a car accident Friday and could not make the network's Sunday Night Baseball Giants-Phillies broadcast in San Francisco, as first reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

According to Nightengale, Mendoza’s car was rear-ended at full speed on a Southern Cal freeway, but she'll likely will return to call next Sunday's MLB Little League Classic between the Cubs and Pirates in Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN communications director Ben Cafardo tweeted about the incident, wishing Mendoza the best.

Along with Mendoza, the broadcast team includes veteran play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian, analyst Alex Rodriguez and longtime reporter Buster Olney. This week, Olney was on vacation, leaving Vasgersian and Rodriguez to address Mendoza's absence. "We welcome you inside the broadcast booth," Vasgersian said on the air. "With Alex Rodriguez, I’m Matt Vasgersian. Jessica Mendoza not with us today, she was involved in a minor auto accident over the weekend. She’s feeling a lot better, and we’ll see her again next weekend. Buster Olney’s on vacation, so it’s just you and me today."

Mendoza, a two-time Olympic softball medalist, signed a multi-year extension with the ESPN last December. She made history in 2015 by becoming the first woman to serve as a national television analyst for MLB games.

Mendoza was named to the Mets front office in March, where she serves as a baseball operations advisor for the club. Her focus is on player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message