On any given day of the season, 750 player show up to the ballpark to suit up for a major league team.

All of them, of course, are male.

But one of baseball’s most fascinating developments is the role of women in the game, and Jessica Mendoza is determined to get more involved.

“I won’t shy away from that,” Mendoza said. “I want to be a role model. Girls need to see it to believe.”

Mendoza is a former softball star, best known in baseball for her work with ESPN on the Sunday Night Baseball team. She also accepted a position within the New York Mets organization this past offseason, reporting directly to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen as a baseball operations advisor. In doing so, Mendoza once again raises the standard for women in baseball.

“I’ve understood from the beginning that I would be representing a lot of girls and women,” said Mendoza. “There is nothing more I want to do than impact girls.”

Baseball has always been known for breaking new ground, and Mendoza is a modern-day pioneer for women in in the game. She became the first female broadcaster in the booth for ESPN’s College World Series coverage, the first female commentator for a Major League Baseball game on ESPN, and–you guessed it–the first female commentator in MLB postseason history.

“I want you to hear me, instead of simply writing me off because I’m a woman,” said the 37-year-old Mendoza. “There is a big difference.”

In addition to calling games for ESPN, Mendoza’s position with the Mets will allow her to highlight that baseball is a business where success is determined by results instead of gender.

Mendoza’s broadcasting with ESPN will not create a conflict of interest, nor will it prevent her from completing her responsibilities with the Mets. She will focus primarily on technological advancement as well as health and performance for the organization. Her broadcast partner, Alex Rodriguez, is a special advisor for the New York Yankees (former ballplayers turned broadcasters David Ross and Al Leiter also fall into similar categories), but no lengthy objections were ever presented when those men were hired in roles that went beyond broadcasting.

Women in baseball is not in its infancy stages, as MLB Senior Vice President Kim Ng has been blazing a trail for over two decades in the field. But Mendoza is unique because her on-air position with ESPN is so high profile.

Mendoza’s background in softball is unparalleled. She starred on the softball field for both Stanford University and the United States Olympic team. Yet despite her success on the diamond, there is a population of baseball fans still getting accustomed to the sound of a woman’s voice during baseball’s signature weekly broadcast.

“I want to be a voice for women, but I’ve also got two boys at home and my role is important for them, too,” said Mendoza. “Men need to hear a woman who is prepared and understanding.”

Mendoza’s most influential teachers in softball were all male coaches who grew up playing baseball. Her course of action is no different than theirs, only in reverse.

“John Kruk called the Women’s College World Series with me, and his background is not in softball,” explained Mendoza. “But his insight and understanding were awesome. People loved him in the booth and no one questioned him, even though he didn’t play the sport. Why can’t we treat women the same way?”

Criticism is widespread throughout baseball, and extends far beyond gender. Just ask Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s career was one of the most polarizing ever. Exposed for using performance-enhancing drugs in an otherwise Hall of Fame-worthy career, he's now celebrated in the broadcast booth. Rodriguez provided a unique lens on Mendoza’s career in baseball.

“I understand being criticized at a really high level,” said Rodriguez. “And when you’re a trailblazer like Jessica is, you’re going to get some heat.”

Self-doubt can cripple ability, no different in the batter’s box than it is in the broadcast booth. But Mendoza does not mind criticism, as long as people are genuinely listening to what she has to say.

“You don’t have to agree with what I said, but just don’t solely disagree because of who is saying it,” said Mendoza. “With Alex, because of his history, people just come at him. But are they listening to him or are they judging him because of what they think they know? And a lot of people are judging me just because of my gender.”

Rodriguez believes that Mendoza’s greatest impact in sports will reach far beyond her current work. Her knowledge on the air and success in the front office will continue to add to the sinews of intelligence in baseball, regardless of gender.

“When I’m talking baseball with Jessica, I never think about whether I’m talking to a woman or to a guy,” said Rodriguez. “All I know is I’m speaking with a person who really understands baseball and loves the game.”

The smoothest part of the job for Mendoza, in both broadcasting and with the Mets, has been her acceptance by the players.

“I can go up to the guys and ask about approach, analytics, and hitting approach,” said Mendoza. “That comfort is there with the players, and I don’t think they see me as a female broadcaster. They just see me as Jess.”

The most complicated part of the job? That remains away from away from the field.

Mendoza faces a challenging terrain battling equal rights for women in professional baseball. Yet that battle is particularly meaningful, and she is grateful to use her platform to encourage women and girls that they can also succeed in this field.

“We need to know that we are good,” Mendoza said. “Doubt is what I see with a lot of women, we doubt ourselves. Whether it’s because we think we’re too fat or ugly or not smart enough, our gender puts ourselves down. But we need to own exactly who we are.”

The start of a new baseball season signifies a great deal of optimism, and Mendoza is embracing her role as a champion of women in Major League Baseball.

“This is bigger than me,” said Mendoza. “That adds even more pressure, but I understand that if I fail, I’m failing for a lot more people than just me. So I’ll always put pressure on myself to go above and beyond.”