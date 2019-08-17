Dodgers SP Julio Urias Accepts 20-Game Suspension for Domestic Violence Violation

Urias served five games of the 20-game suspension while on administrative leave in May.

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2019

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepted a 20-game suspension from the MLB on Saturday for violating the league's domestic violence policy. 

"Today I accepted a suspension from Major League Baseball and agreed to not exercise my right to appeal," Urias said in a statement. "It is important to me not to create uncertainty for my teammates as we approach the playoffs. Accepting the suspension is the best path to achieve that goal"

Urias was placed on administrative leave by the MLB in May on suspicion of domestic violence. He was reinstated eight days later, and returned to the mound for Los Angeles on 25.

The 23-year-old righty served five games of his 20-game suspension while on administrative leave in May. He will now begin to serve the final 15 games of his suspension.

Urias has posted a 2.53 ERA in 2019 in 67 2/3 innings. 

