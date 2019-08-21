Warning Track Races At Baseball Games Will Never Be the Same Thanks to The Fridge

The Gwinnett Stripers have the perfect man to race fans around the field and you can call him The Fridge.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 21, 2019

From the same MLB organization that brought you The Freeze, here is another man who races fans around the outfield of a baseball stadium in Georgia but in a somehow slightly more entertaining fashion.

His name is The Fridge and he is the greatest addition to warning track races since the Brewers put giant sausages on the field and told them to run.

Weighing nearly 300 pounds, according to Brittany Kleinpeter of 11 Alive, 24-year-old Nabih "Nino" Dandan is on the fast track to becoming the coolest ballpark attraction in the minors if not all of baseball. Outside of Warning Track Super Mario Bros. of course.

As seen in the video above, The Fridge gets a head start on his opponents to get his motor running. Then the fan he is racing gets to get in on the race after five seconds. And then from there, the big fella just shows off the wheels and makes you question everything you thought you knew about large people running.

He's like a store brand Aaron Donald when it comes to his athleticism and the only thing that could make this an more amazing is if he dunked a basketball after winning the race just to put an additional flex on top of his flex of beating some stranger in a race.

