Hours after trading two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, Cleveland president Chris Antonetti reiterated his belief that All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will still be Cleveland's shortstop on Opening Day.

Lindor had recently been linked to trade rumors. Most notably, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported earlier this week that the Dodgers are engaged in "serious" discussions with Cleveland about the star shortstop. However, after the Kluber trade, MLB Network's Jon Heyman said that the chances Lindor gets dealt have "diminished a bit" with the pitcher's salary no longer on Cleveland's books.

The 26-year-old Lindor has made four-straight All-Star teams and is not a free agent until after the 2021 season.

The Indians won 93 games last year, but failed to make the postseason. In 2016-18, the team made three straight playoff appearances, including losing in Game 7 of the World Series in 2016.

