MLB Rumors: Indians President Says Team Not Planning on Trading Lindor
Hours after trading two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, Cleveland president Chris Antonetti reiterated his belief that All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will still be Cleveland's shortstop on Opening Day.
Lindor had recently been linked to trade rumors. Most notably, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported earlier this week that the Dodgers are engaged in "serious" discussions with Cleveland about the star shortstop. However, after the Kluber trade, MLB Network's Jon Heyman said that the chances Lindor gets dealt have "diminished a bit" with the pitcher's salary no longer on Cleveland's books.
The 26-year-old Lindor has made four-straight All-Star teams and is not a free agent until after the 2021 season.
The Indians won 93 games last year, but failed to make the postseason. In 2016-18, the team made three straight playoff appearances, including losing in Game 7 of the World Series in 2016.
Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- The Dodgers have officially added reliever Blake Treinen to their bullpen. Treinen was dominant in 2018, but struggled last season. (Jorge Castillo, LA Times)
- The Yankees are among the teams talking to the Brewers about reliever Josh Hader. Ken Rosenthal first reported that New York was the "most active pursuer" of Hader. The lefty is under team control for another four years, but is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Blue Jays "seem serious" about signing free-agent pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu. Toronto is still looking to upgrade its rotation after recently signing Tanner Roark. The Dodgers, Ryu's former team, and Twins are also interested in him. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Cubs are expected to "bear down" on trading third baseman Kris Bryant after free-agent Josh Donaldson signs. Teams that miss out on Donaldson and Anthony Rendon, who recently signed with the Angels, could look to acquire Bryant. The Dodgers and Braves, if Atlanta doesn't re-sign Donaldson, could be among teams interested. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- The Padres are interested in pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Dallas Keuchel but have also talked to the Indians about pitching. The club could possibly be interested in Corey Kluber. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)