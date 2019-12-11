Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

With the Winter Meetings underway, the biggest domino of free agency fell on Tuesday night with the New York Yankees signing Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal. The deal came just a day after the Washington Nationals locked up ace Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year deal worth $245 million.

The Boston Red Sox do not appear to be employing a strategy that involves a major contract to a top-end starter. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is looking to shed salary and multiple teams have inquired about starter David Price, who is owed $96 million over the next three years.

Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:

- The Chicago Cubs will not discuss a long-term contract extension with first baseman Anthony Rizzo. (Jesse Rogers, ESPN Chicago)

- Now that the Yankees have locked up Cole, the team is looking to retain outfielder Brett Gardner. Gardner is coming off the best season of his career with 28 home runs, 74 RBIs and 123 hits. He is the longest-tenured Yankee on the roster and the last remaining member of the 2009 World Series team. (Andy Martino, SNY)

- The Los Angeles Dodgers made a strong push for Cole and could now refocus their attention on adding Madison Bumgardner from the rival San Francisco Giants. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

- Oakland Athletics utility man Chad Pinder is drawing interest from teams like the Cleveland Indians. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle)