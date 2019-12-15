Report: Rangers Trade for Indians SP Corey Kluber

The Rangers agreed to a trade for Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber on Sunday, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Cleveland's return in the deal has not been announced.

Texas will owe Kluber $17.5 million in 2020. He will earn $18 million in 2021 if he pitches 160 innings next season, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Kluber spent the first nine years of his career with the Indians. He has a 98–58 career record, sporting a 3.16 ERA. Kluber has finished in the top three of the American League Cy Young voting four times, winning the award in 2014 and 2017.

The 33-year-old right-hander is the second starting pitcher to join the Rangers this offseason. Texas signed former Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson to a three-year contract on Nov. 27. Gibson and Kluber will pair with Lance Lynn and Mike Minor for what could be one of the American League West's best rotations.

The Rangers finished third in the AL West in 2019 at 78–84. They have not reached the playoffs since 2016.