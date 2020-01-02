MLB Rumors: Dodgers Dealing For Betts More Likely Than Trading For Lindor

Throughout MLB's offseason, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has been at the center of a number of trade rumors. At one point, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Dodgers and Indians were in "serious talks" about the All-Star.

But according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Dodgers' negotiations with the Indians and Lindor have cooled, while Los Angeles' conversations with the Red Sox about acquiring MVP outfielder Mookie Betts have "become at least as frequent — and perhaps even more involved."

The Dodgers have reportedly been hesitant to include infield prospect Gavin Lux in any trade packages with the Indians. The Red Sox, however, reportedly appear "less insistent" on Lux and instead would be more open to a multi-player trade.

Morosi reports that Boston pitcher David Price also could be included in such a deal. Price is owed $96 million over the next three seasons and would help fill some of the holes left in LA's rotation following the free-agent departures of Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill.

The two front offices have another connection as well: New Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was hired by Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman nearly 15 years ago when Friedman was still with the Rays.

Still, as Morosi notes, Bloom "is unlikely to part with a former MVP (Betts) and a former Cy Young Award winner (Price) in his first major move if salary relief is the only benefit."

