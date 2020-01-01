Twins Sign Pitchers Bailey, Hill to 1-Year Deals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts.

Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July.

Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.

Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday.

