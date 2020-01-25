Justin Turner on Astros' 2017 World Series Title: 'It's Hard to Feel They Earned It'

The Dodgers are speaking out on the Astros sign-stealing scandal less than two weeks after Major League Baseball confirmed Houston cheated during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

At Dodgers FanFest on Saturday, third baseman Justin Turner said it's been hard to relive old emotions after hearing about the Astros saga. Los Angeles lost to Houston in seven games in the 2017 World Series.

"We know how hard it is to win a World Series," Turner said. "We know that it's something you really have to earn, and with the commissioner's report and the evidence and what they had, it's hard to feel like they earned it and they earned the right to be called champions."

Turner added that he hasn't spoken to any Astros players and wasn't sure why former Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel apologized for the club stealing signs.

"Dallas Keuchel didn't hit. I don't really know why he was the one apologizing. He's the first one to mention anything like that, so I guess good for him."

When reporters asked Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman if he felt like the Astros have shown enough remorse, he responded frankly.

"In my personal opinion, they have not," he said.

On Jan. 13, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report detailing how Houston cheated during the 2017-18 regular seasons and postseasons. Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, but owner Jim Crane subsequently fired them.

The Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after both men were named in MLB's report. Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, while Beltrán was a member of the World Series-winning roster.

Last weekend, Astros stars Alex Bregman and José Altuve addressed the scandal at the club's FanFest. Neither player apologized for Houston's actions.