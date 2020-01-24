As the fallout from the Astros' sign-stealing scandal has sent baseball reeling, pitcher Dallas Keuchel addressed the incident for the first time.

According to The Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan, Keuchel apologized for the Astros' actions at SoxFest on Friday. He said it's "not like every game we had it going on" when asked about the sign-stealing scheme.

Keuchel added, per The Chicago Sun-Times' Madeline Kenney, "It's just what the state of baseball was at that point in time. Was it against the rules? Yes, it was. And I personally am sorry for what's come about the whole situation."

Keuchel played for the Astros for the first seven years of his career, including the 2017-18 seasons, when the club illegally stole signs using technology.

On Jan. 13, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report detailing how Houston cheated during the regular seasons and postseasons. The Astros defeated the Dodgers in seven games to win the 2017 World Series. Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, but owner Jim Crane subsequently fired them.

The Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after both men were named in MLB's report. Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, while Beltrán was a member of the World Series-winning roster.

Last weekend, Astros stars Alex Bregman and José Altuve addressed the scandal at the club's FanFest.

Bregman was brief with reporters when asked about the incident.

"The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report, and the Astros did what they did, meaning they made their decision on what they're going to do. I have no other thoughts on it," Bregman said.

Altuve declined to comment on the scandal and shot down rumors that Houston players cheated with wearable devices.

"I wasn't upset to be honest, even though we all know it wasn't true," Altuve said. "We all know that some people made that up. The best thing that happened to me was that MLB investigated that and they didn't find something."

Altuve previously denied wearing a buzzer when his agent, Scott Boras, released a statement to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

This offseason, Keuchel joined the White Sox after signing a three-year, $55 million deal. He spent the second half of the 2019 season with the Braves after waiting for a contract in free agency.