The 2020 class of outfielders is absolutely stacked with talent. Which outfielders should fantasy baseball owners target on draft day?

The best fantasy players in the world are here but you also need to start five of them. That can be a tough task. You’ll likely fall in love with your first three and the other two will be on a turnstile. While there is depth at the position, it’s depth primarily for the OF4 and OF5 spots. Don’t fall into the trap of missing out on the top options in favor of rostering a bunch of OF5s. Which outfielders should you target in 2020?

Players are ranked based on Standings Gain Points (SGP) for their projected stats relative to every other player’s projections. You can read more about the idea of SGP here. For these rankings, SGP is calculated assuming a 12-team, 5x5 mixed league with default positions and is based on information from leagues of that type from the last two seasons. My projections are derived from a composite of several projection systems weighted by their accuracy in previous seasons.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF - ATL) — ADP: 1.0

It’s a little weird to see a consensus No. 1 overall player not named Mike Trout. However, as Acuña continues his ascent and Trout’s steals and at-bats have fallen off, this is the correct pick at the top of 5x5 leagues. In OBP formats, Trout is still the clear-cut No. 1.

2020 Projection: 109R - 37HR - 94RBI - 33SB - .283 (593 ABs)

2. Mike Trout (OF - LAA) — ADP: 2.0

Some minor-to-moderate injuries have limited Trout’s at-bats in recent seasons. After having at least 549 in each of his first five full seasons, he hasn’t had more than 471 in the last three seasons. He’s missed 98 combined games in that stretch after missing only 39 combined in his first five seasons. He’s still the best real-life player in baseball, but for fantasy he’ll have to settle for No. 2.

2020 Projection: 120R - 44HR - 111RBI - 14SB - .297 (535 ABs)

3. Christian Yelich (OF - MIL) — ADP: 3.0

I don’t think anyone is going to ask Yelich about regression anymore. Such a fun player to watch and to have in fantasy. SGP shows a razor-thin margin between his value and Trout’s this season, so it isn’t crazy to take him No. 2 overall.

2020 Projection: 112R - 36HR - 102RBI - 21SB - .307 (570 ABs)

4. Cody Bellinger (1B/OF - LAD) — ADP: 4.0

Absolute stud with elite production across the board. I’m happily taking him No. 4 overall. Addition of Mookie Betts will only help him maintain his lofty numbers.

2020 Projection: 108R - 42HR - 115RBI - 13SB - .289 (559 ABs)

5. Mookie Betts (OF - LAD) — ADP: 5.2

I’m expecting a pretty similar season from Betts in his first year as a Dodger. Runs will come down some and I don’t expect him to be stuck at 80 RBI again. However, he’s being slightly overdrafted for my taste. I’d grab the three elite shortstops (Lindor, Turner, Story) ahead of Betts.

2020 Projection: 114R - 31HR - 90RBI - 18SB - .296 (582 ABs)

6. Juan Soto (OF - WSH) — ADP: 11.8

Soto lived up to the very lofty expectations placed on him in 2019. He’ll do it again in 2020. However, I would prefer him as an early second-rounder.

2020 Projection: 101R - 35HR - 108RBI - 9SB - .292 (534 ABs)

7. J.D. Martinez (OF - BOS) — ADP: 23.4

I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect anything less than the projected line from Martinez, no matter how many sad emojis he tweets out about Betts. Don’t let him slip to the third round.

2020 Projection: 98R - 38HR - 112RBI - 3SB - .300 (570 ABs)

8. Starling Marte (OF - ARI) — ADP: 34.2

Always one of the most underrated fantasy players, Marte just got traded to a better lineup and should be recognized as an undisputed Top 10 outfielder. The steals, runs and batting average while giving you enough in the home run and RBI categories make Marte such a unique player in fantasy. Take him as a late second-rounder.

2020 Projection: 92R - 23HR - 83RBI - 28SB - .286 (595 ABs)

9. Bryce Harper (OF - PHI) — ADP: 24.4

Barring a fluke season somewhere in the future, I don’t see Harper ever getting to the .320-.330 batting average range ever again. He’ll still strike out a lot and have slumps that frustrate you, but he puts up darn good numbers in the end. And who knows, maybe he’ll settle in well in his second season in Philadelphia and just go off.

2020 Projection: 103R - 39HR - 105RBI - 12SB - .259 (544 ABs)

10. George Springer (OF - HOU) — ADP: 39.2

I don’t see him flirting with 40 home runs again, but his 2017 season is a good comp for his stats. Yes, I’m aware that some will throw any 2017 Astros comps right in the trash can, but don’t overpunish something we can’t quantify.

2020 Projection: 108R - 33HR - 87RBI - 7SB - .275 (589 ABs)

11. Aaron Judge (OF - NYY) — ADP: 25.0

I love Judge, but he has to stay healthy. You’re getting elite production when he’s on the field, but he’s averaging fewer than 400 at-bats over the last two seasons. We know what his ceiling is, but you don’t want him in a DL spot for 50-60 games. I’m more comfortable taking him in the middle of Round 3.

2020 Projection: 99R - 38HR - 93RBI - 6SB - .265 (495 ABs)

12. Eddie Rosario (OF - MIN) — ADP: 90.8

There’s no reason to believe he can’t replicate last year’s success in a lineup that has somehow gotten better. He’s a Top 50 player for me going in Round 8.

2020 Projection: 88R - 31HR - 102RBI - 5SB - .282 (593 ABs)

13. Charlie Blackmon (OF - COL) — ADP: 40.4

A high run total, low RBI output and around 30 home runs… that’s what you come to expect from Blackmon. He doesn’t steal much anymore—and he was dreadful at it when he tried in 2019—so he can’t quite make his way into Starling Marte territory. He’s going about a round too early, so don’t reach.

2020 Projection: 101R - 28HR - 80RBI - 6SB - .294 (591 ABs)

14. Giancarlo Stanton (OF - NYY) — ADP: 58.0

It felt like Stanton finally shed the injury-prone label before last season after missing a combined seven games in 2018 and 2019. Alas, he played only 18 games in his second year in the Bronx and now has a calf injury. Let’s not forget about his talent—he could hit 60 home runs at Yankee Stadium. Even a repeat of Year 1 in New York lands him in an OF1 position.

2020 Projection: 88R - 41HR - 101RBI - 2SB - .268 (490 ABs)

15. Austin Meadows (OF - TB) — ADP: 42.4

Everyone seems to love Meadows this season. I do too, just a round later than he’s going. I don’t expect him to hit .291 again, but everything else on his stat line is doable.

2020 Projection: 87R - 28HR - 84RBI - 14SB - .275 (559 ABs)

16. Ketel Marte (2B/OF - ARI) — ADP: 46.2

I expect some regression across the board, but nothing too crazy. He’ll still be more than solid in most categories and should flirt with a .300 batting average again. If you prefer safety over upside, you can take Marte over Hiura (especially since Marte’s upside is pretty significant too).

2020 Projection: 90R - 24HR - 81RBI - 9SB - .296 (578 ABs)

17. Tommy Pham (OF - SD) — ADP: 92.6

Drafters seem to be split on Pham. On certain sites he’s going Top 75. On others, outside the Top 110. I’m with the former group. I’ll pay for last season’s stats and hope for a slight bump in runs and RBIs. Maybe fans cheering him on will help Pham run faster around the bases.

2020 Projection: 87R - 22HR - 72RBI - 21SB - .273 (557 ABs)

18. Victor Robles (OF- WSH) — ADP: 75.2

The potential for him to lead off for most of the season is tantalizing. If he does, his runs total should be closer to the mid-90s. But if he doesn’t, he could get stuck hitting seventh or eighth. I’ll take my chances where he’s going because I feel the below projection is quite safe.

2020 Projection: 81R - 17HR - 69RBI - 30SB - .264 (546 ABs)

19. Marcell Ozuna (OF - ATL) — ADP: 103.6

I’m expecting the average to return to normal, the power to stay put and him smacking more runs home considering the very strong top-half of the Braves’ lineup.

2020 Projection: 82R - 31HR - 98RBI - 7SB - .274 (569 ABs)

20. Whit Merrifield (2B/OF - KC) — ADP: 48.0

Stolen bases will define Merrifield’s 2020 fantasy season. If he can get back to 45 like he did in 2018 or even 34 like in 2017 he’ll far exceed his draft day price. If he’s around 20, then he’s a solid 5th or 6th rounder player. Attempting only 30 steals and getting caught on one-third of them last season was not encouraging.

2020 Projection: 89R - 14HR - 65RBI - 21SB - .288 (624 ABs)

21. Kris Bryant (3B/OF - CHC) — ADP: 47.8

Cubs tax and name value has Bryant being overdrafted by about a round, but he’ll still solid across the board. His run production outclasses most of the other 3B on the board at this point, so he’s better suited for that position.

2020 Projection: 101R - 29HR - 86RBI - 4SB - .274 (565 ABs)

22. Eloy Jimenez (OF - CHW) — ADP: 64.4

I’m so excited to watch Jimenez’s growth in his second season. I expect some progression in every stat category. I have him ranked about 10 spots lower than his ADP, but if you live by the “go get your guy” mentality, absolutely reach for him a round early.

2020 Projection: 83R - 35HR - 98RBI - 1SB - .280 (542 ABs)

23. Luis Robert (OF - CHW) — ADP: 95.6

The rookie doesn’t quite crack my Top 75, but I would not be surprised to see his ADP creep closer to that mark. He’s already a Top 90 pick in NFBC and CBS leagues. Taking a rookie this high isn’t without a whole boatload of risk, but a 25-25 season is well within reach for this top prospect.

2020 Projection: 78R - 24HR - 75RBI - 22SB - .265 (533 ABs)

24. Joey Gallo (OF - TEX) — ADP: 85.0

Not buying that he’d hit .253 over the course of a full season. If anything, the .236 projection may be a little optimistic. Still, 40 home runs feel like a lock if he gets 500+ at-bats. You’ll need to manage around the batting average anchor if you’re not punting that category.

2020 Projection: 87R - 40HR - 96RBI - 7SB - .236 (513 ABs)

25. Jeff McNeil (2B/3B/OF - NYM) — ADP: 96.0

As everyone waited for McNeil to regress late in the season, he simply decided he didn’t want to. While I expect some small regression in the power stats, he should be able to maintain the high batting average and add about 10 more runs to his season total from last year.

2020 Projection: 91R - 20HR - 71RBI - 8SB - .295 (594 ABs)

26. Jorge Soler (OF - KC) — ADP: 79.6

Soler finally had the season many have been waiting for since he was a Cubs prospect. I, like everyone else, expects the power numbers to regress, but he’ll still provide plenty of pop even on a bad tem.

2020 Projection: 85R - 35HR - 98RBI - 3SB - .260 (551 ABs)

27. Ramon Laureano (OF - OAK) — ADP: 92.0

Laureano is a solid player who contributes across the board. One of those players that fits almost any fantasy team. He’s a borderline Top 100 player that's being drafted as such.

2020 Projection: 80R - 24HR - 78RBI - 15SB - .267 (536 ABs)

28. Trey Mancini (1B/OF - BAL) — ADP: 105.4

He essentially became a better version of his 2017 self in 2019, but there are a ton of red flags. Him being on an absolutely dreadful team will make it hard to repeat his 106-run, 97-RBI season. If he gets traded to a contender, his playing time may suffer a bit.

2020 Projection: 87R - 30HR - 91RBI - 1SB - .274 (588 ABs)

29. Michael Conforto (OF - NYM) — ADP: 109.8

The 26-year-old took a step forward last season and established a new baseline. I’m sold, unlike the Mets. Expect a similar performance in 2020.

2020 Projection: 86R - 32HR - 91RBI - 6SB - .253 (509 ABs)

30. Kyle Schwarber (OF - CHC) — ADP: 149.6

Now that he’s not obliterating your batting average, he’s a solid No. 3 OFer. If you went speed early, Schwarber is a great complement.

2020 Projection: 82R - 37HR - 88RBI - 4SB - .253 (498 ABs)

31. Michael Brantley (OF - HOU) — ADP: 123.8

A nice batting average boost for those who need it and solid everywhere else. There’s more speed to come in later rounds, but you can’t go wrong with Brantley in Round 10 or 11.

2020 Projection: 84R - 20HR - 85RBI - 5SB - .293 (560 ABs)

32. Nick Castellanos (OF - CIN) — ADP: 107.0

Love the landing spot in Cincinnati for Castellanos. Thirty home runs is definitely within reach, and I’d be shocked if he fell too far below the projection if healthy.

2020 Projection: 88R - 27HR - 86RBI - 3SB - .276 (561 ABs)

33. Max Kepler (OF - MIN) — ADP: 132.0

Kepler rode the power surge wave everyone else did in 2019. While I don’t see a major regression especially with how good Minnesota’s lineup is, I think 2019 was his power ceiling.

2020 Projection: 90R - 30HR - 88RBI - 5SB - .256 (558 ABs)

34. Franmil Reyes (OF - CLE) — ADP: 154.8

Regular playing time and some batted ball luck should be all Reyes needs to be a trustworthy No. 3 outfielder in 2020. Wouldn’t be surprised if he hits 40 home runs.

2020 Projection: 78R - 36HR - 91RBI - 1SB - .263 (510 ABs)

35. Yasiel Puig (OF - N/A) — ADP: 142.0

Puig’s ADP will jump whenever he eventually signs. He’s a slight bargain at his current ADP. Any further analysis will come when he signs. The Indians should sign him, but they are only mildly interested in winning right now.

2020 Projection: 69R - 24HR - 78RBI - 15SB - .267 (460 ABs)

36. Andrew Benintendi (OF - BOS) — ADP: 103.2

I’m not sure what fantasy owners love about Benintendi other than that he’s a semi-popular name because of where he plays. He’s not in my Top 125 but will be taken in the Top 100 fairly often. He’s fine, but I don’t see the upside.

2020 Projection: 88R - 17HR - 76RBI - 13SB - .272 (567 ABs)

37. Oscar Mercado (OF - CLE) — ADP: 131.2

Mercado should improve on a pretty solid rookie season. There aren’t many outfielders left with a strong chance to steal 25 bases, so if you’re needy in that area and don’t want to address it elsewhere, don’t hold back on Mercado.

2020 Projection: 78R - 16HR - 64RBI - 24SB - .259 (560 ABs)

38. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (OF - TOR) — ADP: 167.6

Gurriel Jr. is just another exciting piece of a young Blue Jays team. Solid production across the board with a batting average you can live in. Should gain some infield eligibility in-season.

2020 Projection: 75R - 27HR - 83RBI - 8SB - .262 (549 ABs)

39. Bryan Reynolds (OF - PIT) — ADP: 188.0

His rookie season was overshadowed by every Pete Alonso bomb and the fact he’s a Pirate. He’s a batting average booster that can be very valuable in head-to-head leagues as you won’t see too many 0fers.

2020 Projection: 85R - 18HR - 72RBI - 6SB - .289 (589 ABs)

40. Byron Buxton (OF - MIN) — ADP: 173.6

Let’s be real. You’ve made up your mind on Buxton well before you read this article. Nothing I say will change your mind in either direction.

2020 Projection: 70R - 18HR - 67RBI - 21SB - .258 (492 ABs)

41. Scott Kingery (3B/OF - PHI) — ADP: 185.4

A 20-20 guy with multi-position eligibility? Sign me up. He’s just outside of the Top 150 for me and I’d be more than happy to have him at CI or as a fourth OF. There’s some risk that if he starts slow the Phillies may not let him work through it. But his upside is significant. I’ll take the risk.

2020 Projection: 71R - 20HR - 68RBI - 19SB - .250 (553 ABs)

42. Adam Eaton (OF - WSH) — ADP: 209.6

You know what you’re buying here: a lot of runs, a couple handfuls of steals and a good batting average. Eaton is a guy who you don’t plan to take pre-draft, but can save you if you went too power heavy early.

2020 Projection: 88R - 14HR - 59RBI - 13SB - .281 (569 ABs)

43. Mallex Smith (OF - SEA) — ADP: 166.8

You’re only drafting him if you’re low on speed. Don’t expect a batting average spike back to .290 or even .270. Take your steals and don’t get greedy.

2020 Projection: 64R - 6HR - 43RBI - 40SB - .250 (500 ABs)

44. Danny Santana (1B/OF - TEX) — ADP: 137.8

Uh… so that came out of nowhere, huh? I don’t even know how to put Santana’s 2019 season in context given the player he was before that. I’m sort of buying in if he stays in the 12th round. However, he’s a prime candidate for someone to reach for him in the Top 100. Don’t shed a tear if that happens.

2020 Projection: 72R - 20HR - 74RBI - 17SB - .252 (535 ABs)

45. Lorenzo Cain (OF - MIL) — ADP: 187.6

I expect the batting average to bounce back some, but not all the way. He’s great defensively and won’t be coming out of the lineup, so he’ll get plenty of opportunities to add to the runs column and maybe get over the 20-steal threshold.

2020 Projection: 79R - 14HR - 58RBI - 18SB - .272 (580 ABs)

46. Willie Calhoun (OF - TEX) — ADP: 164.8

Really excited to see what he can do in a full season, but don’t get carried away. His current ADP is a little high but fine. Don’t reach for him in the Top 150.

2020 Projection: 70R - 26HR - 79RBI - 3SB - .273 (494 ABs)

47. David Peralta (OF - ARI) — ADP: 255.8

Great value here. He’s a Top 200 player for me going way later than that. Barring injury, 75-20-75 is a lock. More than happy to snag him as my fifth outfielder.

2020 Projection: 77R - 21HR - 75RBI - 3SB - .279 (544 ABs)

48. Brian Anderson (3B/OF - MIA) — ADP: 280.6

A really solid player that deserves more credit than he gets playing in Miami. A low-end OF4 or a high-end OF5 that you can get at a value.

2020 Projection: 75R - 22HR - 76RBI - 5SB - .264 (572 ABs)

49. Andrew McCutchen (OF - PHI) — ADP: 215.0

Another undervalued player, McCutchen should be a starting outfielder in every standard league. He has 90-plus run upside and has a good chance of being a steal at his ADP if he can get 500 or more at-bats.

2020 Projection: 82R - 25HR - 69RBI - 6SB - .259 (502 ABs)

50. Hunter Dozier (3B/OF - KC) — ADP: 179.2

I’m essentially projecting him to repeat last season’s numbers with batting average regression. He’s just inside my Top 200.

2020 Projection: 73R - 24HR - 81RBI - 5SB - .252 (571 ABs)

51. Alex Verdugo (OF - BOS) — ADP: 228.2

2020 Projection: 68R - 15HR - 65RBI - 6SB - .299 (471 ABs)

52. Shin-Soo Choo (OF - TEX) — ADP: 266.6

2020 Projection: 85R - 21HR - 63RBI - 9SB - .255 (564 ABs)

53. Justin Upton (OF - LAA) — ADP: 233.8

2020 Projection: 76R - 28HR - 85RBI - 4SB - .236 (547 ABs)

54. Randal Grichuk (OF - TOR) — ADP: 305.4

2020 Projection: 70R - 29HR - 81RBI - 3SB - .243 (502 ABs)

55. J.D. Davis (3B/OF - NYM) — ADP: 186.6

2020 Projection: 64R - 23HR - 69RBI - 3SB - .271 (435 ABs)

56. Mark Canha (OF - OAK) — ADP: 277.6

2020 Projection: 75R - 24HR - 76RBI - 4SB - .253 (513 ABs)

57. Anthony Santander (OF - BAL) — ADP: 324.0

2020 Projection: 66R - 24HR - 76RBI - 4SB - .262 (539 ABs)

58. Ryan Braun (OF - MIL) — ADP: 290.0

2020 Projection: 62R - 20HR - 68RBI - 9SB - .266 (481 ABs)

59. David Dahl (OF - COL) — ADP: 144.4

2020 Projection: 65R - 20HR - 65RBI - 6SB - .278 (420 ABs)

60. Aristides Aquino (OF - CIN) — ADP: 168.8

2020 Projection: 62R - 27HR - 75RBI - 7SB - .243 (507 ABs)

61. Avisail Garcia (OF - MIL) — ADP: 270.6

2020 Projection: 60R - 21HR - 67RBI - 6SB - .273 (458 ABs)

62. Shogo Akiyama (OF - CIN) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 72R - 13HR - 55RBI - 10SB - .283 (400 ABs)

63. Gregory Polanco (OF - PIT) — ADP: 315.0

2020 Projection: 67R - 21HR - 69RBI - 9SB - .250 (492 ABs)

64. Hunter Renfroe (OF - TB) — ADP: 282.4

2020 Projection: 67R - 31HR - 78RBI - 4SB - .230 (508 ABs)

65. Joc Pederson (1B/OF - LAD) — ADP: 207.2

2020 Projection: 69R - 27HR - 67RBI - 3SB - .251 (390 ABs)

66. Nomar Mazara (OF - CHW) — ADP: 264.6

2020 Projection: 67R - 23HR - 74RBI - 3SB - .258 (473 ABs)

67. Kyle Tucker (OF - HOU) — ADP: 162.6

2020 Projection: 55R - 19HR - 59RBI - 14SB - .251 (366 ABs)

68. Niko Goodrum (2B/SS/OF - DET) — ADP: 332.0

2020 Projection: 68R - 17HR - 63RBI - 13SB - .244 (570 ABs)

69. Jackie Bradley Jr. (OF - BOS) — ADP: 377.0

2020 Projection: 72R - 19HR - 67RBI - 11SB - .237 (502 ABs)

70. Victor Reyes (OF - DET) — ADP: 367.5

2020 Projection: 59R - 9HR - 58RBI - 15SB - .273 (488 ABs)

71. Mike Yastrzemski (OF - SF) — ADP: 307.2

2020 Projection: 72R - 21HR - 66RBI - 6SB - .247 (550 ABs)

72. Luis Arraez (2B/OF - MIN) — ADP: 277.0

2020 Projection: 63R - 6HR - 51RBI - 5SB - .312 (490 ABs)

73. Brett Gardner (OF - NYY) — ADP: 329.0

2020 Projection: 68R - 17HR - 60RBI - 11SB - .246 (447 ABs)

74. Domingo Santana (OF - CLE) — ADP: 299.4

2020 Projection: 59R - 22HR - 65RBI - 7SB - .251 (426 ABs)

75. Kole Calhoun (OF - ARI) — ADP: 320.6

2020 Projection: 71R - 25HR - 71RBI - 4SB - .236 (500 ABs)

76. Corey Dickerson (OF - MIA) — ADP: 331.8

2020 Projection: 61R - 17HR - 64RBI - 3SB - .279 (520 ABs)

77. Nick Senzel (OF - CIN) — ADP: 202.2

2020 Projection: 58R - 14HR - 50RBI - 14SB - .263 (464 ABs)

78. Austin Hays (OF - BAL) — ADP: 294.8

2020 Projection: 58R - 19HR - 58RBI - 9SB - .253 (415 ABs)

79. Kevin Pillar (OF - BOS) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 54R - 15HR - 59RBI - 10SB - .264 (425 ABs)

80. David Fletcher (2B/3B/SS/OF - LAA) — ADP: 302.0

2020 Projection: 69R - 6HR - 51RBI - 8SB - .282 (500 ABs)

81. Kevin Kiermaier (OF - TB) — ADP: 349.0

2020 Projection: 58R - 14HR - 50RBI - 17SB - .240 (434 ABs)

82. A.J. Pollock (OF - LAD) — ADP: 245.8

2020 Projection: 57R - 18HR - 59RBI - 7SB - .256 (406 ABs)

83. Trent Grisham (OF - SD) — ADP: 321.0

2020 Projection: 63R - 17HR - 53RBI - 10SB - .248 (452 ABs)

84. Jason Heyward (OF - CHC) — ADP: 389.0

2020 Projection: 64R - 14HR - 61RBI - 6SB - .258 (539 ABs)

85. Tyler O’Neill (OF - STL) — ADP: 401.8

2020 Projection: 56R - 23HR - 64RBI - 4SB - .241 (407 ABs)

86. JaCoby Jones (OF - DET) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 67R - 15HR - 56RBI - 12SB - .234 (496 ABs)

87. Ian Happ (OF - CHC) — ADP: 347.8

2020 Projection: 57R - 20HR - 58RBI - 7SB - .238 (411 ABs)

88. Teoscar Hernandez (OF - TOR) — ADP: 335.8

2020 Projection: 58R - 22HR - 63RBI - 6SB - .229 (424 ABs)

89. Nick Markakis (OF - ATL) — ADP: 402.5

2020 Projection: 59R - 10HR - 62RBI - 2SB - .284 (409 ABs)

90. Dexter Fowler (OF - STL) — ADP: 474.5

2020 Projection: 63R - 16HR - 58RBI - 9SB - .234 (539 ABs)

91. Alex Gordon (OF - KC) — ADP: 522.5

2020 Projection: 58R - 13HR - 57RBI - 5SB - .257 (447 ABs)

92. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo (3B/OF - TB) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 53R - 22HR - 63RBI - 0SB - .248 (400 ABs)

93. Jose Peraza (2B/SS/OF - BOS) — ADP: 354.2

2020 Projection: 44R - 9HR - 38RBI - 12SB - .277 (375 ABs)

94. Garrett Hampson (2B/OF - COL) — ADP: 177.0

2020 Projection: 41R - 8HR - 36RBI - 16SB - .266 (323 ABs)

95. Manuel Margot (OF - TB) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 44R - 10HR - 40RBI - 16SB - .252 (321 ABs)

96. Stephen Piscotty (OF - OAK) — ADP: 362.7

2020 Projection: 54R - 16HR - 55RBI - 2SB - .260 (354 ABs)

97. Derek Fisher (OF - TOR) — ADP: 591.5

2020 Projection: 50R - 17HR - 50RBI - 10SB - .227 (339 ABs)

98. Alex Dickerson (OF - SF) — ADP: 544.0

2020 Projection: 49R - 13HR - 53RBI - 3SB - .271 (414 ABs)

99. Jesse Winker (OF - CIN) — ADP: 338.0

2020 Projection: 53R - 13HR - 44RBI - 2SB - .281 (384 ABs)

100. Mike Tauchman (OF - NYY) — ADP: 355.3

2020 Projection: R - HR - RBI - SB - .2 ( ABs)

101. Christin Stewart (OF - DET) — ADP: 533.5

2020 Projection: 55R - 19HR - 59RBI - 1SB - .242 (434 ABs)

102. Sam Hilliard (OF - COL) — ADP: 321.8

2020 Projection: 41R - 15HR - 48RBI - 9SB - .247 (328 ABs)

103. Brandon Nimmo (OF - NYM) — ADP: 314.4

2020 Projection: 65R - 15HR - 48RBI - 6SB - .232 (418 ABs)

104. Harrison Bader (OF - STL) — ADP: 401.5

2020 Projection: 46R - 15HR - 46RBI - 11SB - .234 (381 ABs)

105. Leury Garcia (OF - CHW) — ADP: 420.0

2020 Projection: 49R - 7HR - 37RBI - 12SB - .265 (404 ABs)

106. Wil Myers (OF - SD) — ADP: 311.2

2020 Projection: 44R - 14HR - 45RBI - 11SB - .230 (300 ABs)

107. Steven Souza Jr. (OF - CHC) — ADP: 512.0

2020 Projection: 46R - 16HR - 49RBI - 8SB - .241 (432 ABs)

108. Franchy Cordero (OF - SD) — ADP: 446.3

2020 Projection: 49R - 15HR - 51RBI - 10SB - .226 (421 ABs)

109. Ender Inciarte (OF - ATL) — ADP: 334.7

2020 Projection: 45R - 7HR - 36RBI - 11SB - .270 (293 ABs)

110. Jo Adell (OF - LAA) — ADP: 204.0

2020 Projection: 46R - 12HR - 47RBI - 7SB - .250 (356 ABs)

111. Tyler Naquin (OF - CLE) — ADP: 761.0

2020 Projection: 40R - 11HR - 44RBI - 5SB - .275 (305 ABs)

112. Jose Martinez (OF - TB) — ADP: 394.8

2020 Projection: 43R - 12HR - 45RBI - 3SB - .275 (398 ABs)

113. Jarrod Dyson (OF - PIT) — ADP: 525.0

2020 Projection: 39R - 6HR - 31RBI - 19SB - .239 (327 ABs)

114. D.J. Stewart (OF - BAL) — ADP: 683.0

2020 Projection: 43R - 13HR - 44RBI - 6SB - .252 (314 ABs)

115. Josh Reddick (OF - HOU) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 45R - 11HR - 46RBI - 3SB - .268 (339 ABs)

116. Adam Haseley (OF - PHI) — ADP: 504.0

2020 Projection: 42R - 11HR - 45RBI - 6SB - .259 (394 ABs)

117. Raimel Tapia (OF - COL) — ADP: 441.5

2020 Projection: 40R - 8HR - 37RBI - 8SB - .276 (275 ABs)

118. Marwin Gonzalez (1B/3B/OF - MIN) — ADP: 386.2

2020 Projection: 42R - 12HR - 45RBI - 1SB - .269 (312 ABs)

119. Brian Goodwin (OF - LAA) — ADP: 471.0

2020 Projection: 50R - 14HR - 46RBI - 6SB - .235 (404 ABs)

120. Austin Riley (OF - ATL) — ADP: 270.5

2020 Projection: 44R - 17HR - 50RBI - 1SB - .247 (340 ABs)

121. Mitch Haniger (OF - SEA) — ADP: 218.6

2020 Projection: 44R - 14HR - 43RBI - 4SB - .249 (349 ABs)

122. Kyle Lewis (OF - SEA) — ADP: 382.3

2020 Projection: 49R - 15HR - 51RBI - 3SB - .233 (455 ABs)

123. Jake Bauers (1B/OF - CLE) — ADP: 461.0

2020 Projection: 41R - 12HR - 43RBI - 6SB - .241 (336 ABs)

124. Chris Taylor (2B/SS/OF - LAD) — ADP: 389.8

2020 Projection: 42R - 10HR - 40RBI - 6SB - .246 (342 ABs)

125. Jon Berti (3B/SS/OF - MIA) — ADP: 299.2

2020 Projection: 34R - 5HR - 25RBI - 15SB - .249 (281 ABs)

