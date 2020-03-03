Shortstop is really deep, but keep in mind that there could be 25 of them starting in your league on any given week between SS, MI and UTL. Don’t wait too long to snag one or you may find yourself at a major disadvantage. I have three of them ranked in my Top 10 overall. Which shortstops should you target in 2020?

Players are ranked based on Standings Gain Points (SGP) for their projected stats relative to every other player’s projections. You can read more about the idea of SGP here. For these rankings, SGP is calculated assuming a 12-team, 5x5 mixed league with default positions and is based on information from leagues of that type from the last two seasons. My projections are derived from a composite of several projection systems weighted by their accuracy in previous seasons.

1. Francisco Lindor (SS - CLE) — ADP: 7.0

He missed time to start the season in 2019 and still produced a 101-32-74-22-.284 line. I’m taking him 6th overall. Even though shortstop is a deep position, keep in mind most MI spots will be occupied by shortstops so don’t wait too long to grab one or devalue the elite players at the position.

2020 Projection: 111R - 34HR - 91RBI - 22SB - .289 (616 ABs)

2. Trea Turner (SS - WSH) — ADP: 11.6

Some risk-reward here. Health is always a concern for Turner, but he’s always extremely productive when he’s on the field. He has the skills to finish as the No. 1 overall fantasy player, but he also might play only 100 games.

2020 Projection: 104R - 21HR - 70RBI - 39SB - .288 (601 ABs)

3. Trevor Story (SS - COL) — ADP: 11.0

Absolute stud. Safer pick than Turner but doesn’t have near the stolen base upside. Not worried too much about a potential Nolan Arenado trade hurting his value.

2020 Projection: 100R - 36HR - 100RBI - 20SB - .284 (582 ABs)

4. Adalberto Mondesi (SS - KC) — ADP: 44.2

He’s not a pick for the risk-adverse. My projections place him in the second round because the steals are so valuable, but he’s an injury risk that’s already hurt. However, he could be a league-winner. Believe it or not, he could turn out to be a tremendous value at pick 44.

2020 Projection: 80R - 18HR - 79RBI - 48SB - .253 (598 ABs)

5. Javier Baez (SS - CHC) — ADP: 41.8

The free-swinger’s numbers were down a bit last year, but they weren’t bad. He should add a few more RBI to his season total in 2020.

2020 Projection: 91R - 32HR - 102RBI - 15SB - .277 (593 ABs)

6. Alex Bregman (3B/SS - HOU) — ADP: 10.4

I’m expecting 2018 Alex Bregman this season, so I’m avoiding the first-round price tag. I expect solid numbers whether he knows what pitch is coming or not, but I’d be more comfortable pairing him with Ronald Acuna, Mike Trout or Christian Yelich as my No. 2 guy instead of starting my team with him.

2020 Projection: 106R - 32HR - 105RBI - 6SB - .286 (549 ABs)

7. Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS - SD) — ADP: 16.0

There’s more bust potential here than many are willing to admit (high BABIP, strikeouts, etc.), so I feel more comfortable with him at the Round 2-3 turn than where he’s going. A 30-30 skill set is rare these days, so it’s understandable.

2020 Projection: 95R - 30HR - 76RBI - 25SB - .266 (598 ABs)

8. Manny Machado (3B/SS - SD) — ADP: 54.6

If you don’t expect 15 steals and always project a .270 batting average knowing it could be .290 or .250, you’ll be able to appreciate Machado again. He’s a value outside the Top 50, but he’s in a spot where many are drafting pitching. The homers are a lock and I expect improvement in the other non-SB counting stats.

2020 Projection: 91R - 36HR - 101RBI - 7SB - .271 (591 ABs)

9. Xander Bogaerts (SS - BOS) — ADP: 33.0

Loss of Mookie Betts will affect counting stats, but he should maintain his high average. However, he’s solidly a Round 4 player to me with Betts out of the lineup.

2020 Projection: 92R - 26HR - 95RBI - 6SB - .296 (571 ABs)

10. Bo Bichette (SS - TOR) — ADP: 70.0

The hype around the young Blue Jays shortstop is legit. I’m projecting a 20-20 season, with a high run total atop Toronto’s lineup. He’s a Top 50 player for me.

2020 Projection: 92R - 21HR - 72RBI - 21SB - .279 (603 ABs)

11. Gleyber Torres (2B/SS - NYY) — ADP: 28.6

Regression against Baltimore plus some progression against everyone else equals a very similar season to 2019. I truly don’t believe Torres will be a .300 hitter, so I don’t think there’s much more batting average upside. My only issue with Torres this season is his ADP.

2020 Projection: 89R - 34HR - 98RBI - 6SB - .270 (552 ABs)

12. Jonathan Villar (2B/SS - MIA) — ADP: 51.8

He should have plenty of opportunities to steal in Miami when they’re down three runs in the third inning. Although he did show he can hit for average in 2015 and 2016, I don’t see a repeat of his .274 mark from last season. Be happy somewhere around .260.

2020 Projection: 79R - 17HR - 63RBI - 34SB - .256 (585 ABs)

13. Tim Anderson (SS - CHW) — ADP: 99.4

Anderson’s hard hit rate soared last season. His BABIP did too, nearly reaching .400. But aside from a dip in average, he should be able to maintain his 20-20 pace and will likely add to his meh RBI total from last season.

2020 Projection: 82R - 21HR - 76RBI - 20SB - .275 (599 ABs)

14. Marcus Semien (SS - OAK) — ADP: 84.8

A magnificent 2019 landed Semien the No. 3 spot in AL MVP voting, but his ADP is actually pretty reasonable. Don't pay for a repeat of last season, especially since you shouldn’t have to.

2020 Projection: 101R - 25HR - 79RBI - 11SB - .273 (594 ABs)

15. Carlos Correa (SS - HOU) — ADP: 88.6

It feels like Correa is a player that has a reputation for being overdrafted. This year his ADP is falling in line with his projections. Buy in at this price.

2020 Projection: 86R - 31HR - 98RBI - 3SB - .273 (554 ABs)

16. Amed Rosario (SS - NYM) — ADP: 159.2

I believe Rosario’s stats from last season are legit and can be replicated in 2020. He’s a Top 100 player for me going outside the Top 150.

2020 Projection: 75R - 16HR - 69RBI - 21SB - .280 (578 ABs)

17. Elvis Andrus (SS - TEX) — ADP: 148.0

Can’t imagine he ever spikes 20 home runs again, but you’ll settle for a baker’s dozen with around 25 steals and a .270 batting average.

2020 Projection: 77R - 13HR - 72RBI - 24SB - .271 (612 ABs)

18. Jorge Polanco (SS - MIN) — ADP: 147.2

Trivia time: How many stolen base attempts did Polanco have after the All-Star break? As many as I did: 0. Last season was his peak and he should be able to reach those marks again sans flirting with a .300 average.

2020 Projection: 90R - 20HR - 80RBI - 6SB - .280 (596 ABs)

19. Paul DeJong (SS - STL) — ADP: 202.6

His batting average fell off a cliff after April, but his power stats were remarkably consistent. If you draft him hoping he’ll hit .250 you’ll get return on your investment.

2020 Projection: 81R - 30HR - 90RBI - 7SB - .250 (573 ABs)

20. Jean Segura (SS - PHI) — ADP: 187.4

He didn’t hit .300, but he otherwise provided a pretty Jean Segura-like season in 2019. Expect much of the same in Year 2 in Philly.

2020 Projection: 81R - 14HR - 68RBI - 13SB - .285 (618 ABs)

21. Corey Seager (SS - LAD) — ADP: 139.2

My instinct is to call him an injury risk, but that’s unfair. He’s played at least 134 games in three of the last four seasons. A nice player to have in your MI spot where you can dream about his 2016 upside without having to rely on it. He’s ranked as my 144th overall player and he’s going 139th overall.

2020 Projection: 83R - 24HR - 85RBI - 2SB - .277 (564 ABs)

22. Didi Gregorius (SS - PHI) — ADP: 196.0

The Gregorius from April of 2018 isn’t something we’ll likely ever see again, but his offensive emergence should carry over from New York to Philadelphia. He missed the start of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery but still his 16 home runs in a half-season. Look at his 2017 season with a drop in batting average as a good comp.

2020 Projection: 71R - 24HR - 83RBI - 6SB - .262 (553 ABs)

23. Dansby Swanson (SS - ATL) — ADP: 286.8

The former No.1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft made some small strides forward in 2019. I expect another small jump in his stats for 2020, but the hopes and dreams many had after watching his 129 at-bats in 2016 feels like ages ago.

2020 Projection: 74R - 19HR - 69RBI - 11SB - .257 (536 ABs)

24. Andrelton Simmons (SS - LAA) — ADP: 337.4

An unsexy name if you’re relying on him to be more than a bench player, but he doesn’t hurt you in any category. He’s ranked just outside my Top 200.

2020 Projection: 68R - 13HR - 70RBI - 11SB - .275 (581 ABs)

25. Kevin Newman (2B/SS - PIT) — ADP: 211.2

Newman is solid, but you’re paying for the steals and the high batting average. If he flirts with .310 again there’s some value here. Otherwise, you’re getting what you pay for. That’s perfectly fine, by the way.

2020 Projection: 65R - 9HR - 55RBI - 17SB - .285 (530 ABs)

26. Willy Adames (SS - TB) — ADP: 326.4

2020 Projection: 72R - 20HR - 73RBI - 7SB - .261 (529 ABs)

27. Niko Goodrum (2B/SS/OF - DET) — ADP: 332.0

2020 Projection: 68R - 17HR - 63RBI - 13SB - .244 (570 ABs)

28. Nick Ahmed (SS - ARI) — ADP: 368.2

2020 Projection: 66R - 18HR - 72RBI - 7SB - .245 (543 ABs)

29. Nick Madrigal (2B - CHW) — ADP: 287.4

2020 Projection: 52R - 5HR - 39RBI - 19SB - .289 (402 ABs)

30. David Fletcher (2B/3B/SS/OF - LAA) — ADP: 302.0

2020 Projection: 69R - 6HR - 51RBI - 8SB - .282 (500 ABs)

31. Jose Iglesias (SS - BAL) — ADP: 497.0

2020 Projection: 62R - 9HR - 56RBI - 8SB - .267 (513 ABs)

32. Freddy Galvis (2B/SS - CIN) — ADP: 341.0

2020 Projection: 60R - 16HR - 62RBI - 6SB - .244 (581 ABs)

33. Nicky Lopez (2B/SS - KC) — ADP: 500.0

2020 Projection: 53R - 7HR - 50RBI - 9SB - .269 (490 ABs)

34. Jose Peraza (2B/SS/OF - BOS) — ADP: 354.2

2020 Projection: 44R - 9HR - 38RBI - 12SB - .277 (375 ABs)

35. Miguel Rojas (SS - MIA) — ADP: 496.5

2020 Projection: 54R - 8HR - 47RBI - 7SB - .272 (536 ABs)

36. Brandon Crawford (SS - SF) — ADP: 546.0

2020 Projection: 56R - 14HR - 62RBI - 4SB - .243 (506 ABs)

37. Luis Urias (2B/SS - MIL) — ADP: 329.2

2020 Projection: 53R - 13HR - 55RBI - 4SB - .253 (431 ABs)

38. J.P. Crawford (SS - SEA) — ADP: 469.0

2020 Projection: 67R - 12HR - 56RBI - 7SB - .230 (552 ABs)

39. Carter Kieboom (SS - WSH) — ADP: 291.0

2020 Projection: 43R - 13HR - 46RBI - 4SB - .266 (399 ABs)

40. Nico Hoerner (SS - CHC) — ADP: 320.3

2020 Projection: 43R - 9HR - 43RBI - 5SB - .275 (324 ABs)

41. Johan Camargo (SS - ATL) — ADP: 562.0

2020 Projection: 39R - 11HR - 43RBI - 2SB - .269 (331 ABs)

42. Chris Taylor (2B/SS/OF - LAD) — ADP: 389.8

2020 Projection: 42R - 10HR - 40RBI - 6SB - .246 (342 ABs)

43. Jon Berti (3B/SS/OF - MIA) — ADP: 299.2

2020 Projection: 34R - 5HR - 25RBI - 15SB - .249 (281 ABs)

44. Orlando Arcia (SS - MIL) — ADP: 505.5

2020 Projection: 23R - 6HR - 25RBI - 4SB - .249 (205 ABs)

45. Cole Tucker (SS - PIT) — ADP: 622.0

2020 Projection: 34R - 4HR - 23RBI - 5SB - .250 (184 ABs)

46. Jorge Mateo (SS - OAK) — ADP: 433.7

2020 Projection: 22R - 5HR - 23RBI - 7SB - .224 (165 ABs)

47. Willi Castro (SS - DET) — ADP: 630.5

2020 Projection: 23R - 3HR - 21RBI - 4SB - .255 (188 ABs)

48. Erik Gonzalez (SS - PIT) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 21R - 4HR - 22RBI - 4SB - .241 (216 ABs)

49. Jordy Mercer (SS - DET) — ADP: 910.0

2020 Projection: 22R - 5HR - 22RBI - 1SB - .251 (187 ABs)

50. Adeiny Hechavarria (SS - ATL) — ADP: N/A

2020 Projection: 17R - 3HR - 18RBI - 2SB - .252 (151 ABs)

