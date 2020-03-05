Determining how to approach your pitching staff is one of the most difficult aspects of fantasy baseball. Which starting pitchers should you target to anchor your squad?

The backbone of any fantasy baseball team, selecting the right starting pitchers is crucial to success. There are plenty of strategies around taking (or not taking) starting pitchers (Dual Aces, Marmol strategy, etc.), but no matter what route you take you must know what to expect. Which starting pitchers should you target in 2020?

Players are ranked based on Standings Gain Points (SGP) for their projected stats relative to every other player’s projections. You can read more about the idea of SGP here. For these rankings, SGP is calculated assuming a 12-team, 5x5 mixed league with default positions and is based on information from leagues of that type from the last two seasons. My projections are derived from a composite of several projection systems weighted by their accuracy in previous seasons.

1. Gerrit Cole (SP - NYY) — ADP: 6.0

I’m not worried about him struggling in his first season in New York (or after signing a massive contract) at all. I don’t think he’ll match last year’s ratios, but he’s still my top pitcher and someone I’d take him as high as fifth overall.

2020 Projection: 17W - 3.07ERA - 1.01WHIP - 287SO (207 IP)

2. Justin Verlander (SP - HOU) — ADP: 15.8

Slight nod to Verlander over deGrom because of the strikeouts and win potential. If Verlander were five years younger this wouldn’t be considered a “hot take”. Look at the numbers, not the birth certificate. Both pitchers are great and are separated by two spots in my overall rankings. Pick your favorite.

2020 Projection: 17W - 3.20ERA - 1.02WHIP - 270SO (207 IP)

3. Jacob deGrom (SP - NYM) — ADP: 9.4

His bad luck with wins has to turn around eventually, right? I expect him to have closer to 15 than the 10 and 11 he had the last two years. Wins are incredibly important to a pitcher’s fantasy value, even if they are difficult to predict.

2020 Projection: 15W - 2.90ERA - 1.03WHIP - 258SO (205 IP)

4. Max Scherzer (SP - WSH) — ADP: 15.8

He fought his way through some back issues in 2019 and that has to be on your radar when you take him in the second round. Still, he’s the last A++ starter available and you know if he’s physically able to pitch, he’ll be out there and will perform at an elite level.

2020 Projection: 15W - 3.13ERA - 1.03WHIP - 263SO (195 IP)

5. Walker Buehler (SP - LAD) — ADP: 17.4

My projections have Buehler as a start of a new tier. His ratios are great, but not out of this world like the first four names on this list. Also, fewer strikeouts. However, you can count on one hand the number pitchers outside of that Top 4 that could finish as the No. 1 pitcher and Buehler is one of them.

2020 Projection: 15W - 3.28ERA - 1.10WHIP - 226SO (195 IP)

6. Shane Bieber (SP - CLE) — ADP: 27.2

The breakout so many predicted in 2019 manifested to the fullest extent. His underlying metics foretold the story and Bieber blossomed in his 33 starts. I’m expecting much of the same in 2020.

2020 Projection: 15W - 3.43ERA - 1.10WHIP - 224SO (200 IP)

7. Stephen Strasburg (SP - WSH) — ADP: 27.0

Strasburg stayed on the mound for a 200-plus inning season for only the second time in his career and fantasy managers reaped the rewards. If he does it again, you’re guaranteed a Top 10 pitcher.

2020 Projection: 15W - 3.41ERA - 1.13WHIP - 227SO (197 IP)

8. Jack Flaherty (SP - STL) — ADP: 24.4

He had a 0.91 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP in 15 second-half starts last year. Beyond ridiculous. Don’t expect anything even remotely close to that in 2020, but settle in for a happy medium between his disappointing first half and amazing second half.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.31ERA - 1.11WHIP - 230SO (194 IP)

9. Chris Sale (SP - BOS) — ADP: 36.8

Sale’s ERA ballooned to a career-worst 4.40 last season, his walk rate went up and he had a career-worst 1.47 HR/9. That ain’t happening again. His xFIP of 2.93 and the fact his strikeouts didn’t suffer one bit in 2019 portend a return to the Sale of old in 2020. There’s more than the standard amount of injury risk, especially since he’s already ill, but he also has the potential to be the top overall pitcher by season’s end.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.28ERA - 1.04WHIP - 227SO (169 IP)

10. Charlie Morton (SP - TB) — ADP: 61.2

The Astros fixed Morton and he’s been great over the last three seasons, 2018 and 2019 in particular. He’s 36, so many in the fantasy community are overlooking him. Don’t be one of them. Do you like the stateline below? Those numbers are worse than his actual stats over the last two seasons. He’s a safe option.

2020 Projection: 14W - 3.45ERA - 1.16WHIP - 221SO (190 IP)

11. Blake Snell (SP - TB) — ADP: 36.8

Let’s just say last year didn’t quite go as well as hoped for Snell. But I’m expecting him to bounce right back in 2020. The difference between SP10-12 in SGP is negligible, but if you’re looking for the highest upside, Snell has it when healthy.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.32ERA - 1.16WHIP - 219SO (176 IP)

12. Patrick Corbin (SP - WSH) — ADP: 46.2

Corbin has been borderline elite for two seasons now, is as reliable as they come in terms of making at least 32 starts and is showing no signs of slowing down. I’m perfectly fine starting my fantasy rotation with him.

2020 Projection: 14W - 3.51ERA - 1.21WHIP - 225SO (195 IP)

13. Clayton Kershaw (SP - LAD) — ADP: 51.6

Kershaw had a fully healthy offseason, which has to be a tremendous relief for the 31-year-old. If you don’t expect his ERA to rise as much as I do then he’s a bargain at his ADP. I just think it rises for the fourth straight season.

2020 Projection: 14W - 3.50ERA - 1.13WHIP - 189SO (185 IP)

14. Yu Darvish (SP - CHC) — ADP: 74.2

I’m a little nervous about how quickly I’m diving back in with Darvish, but he was so good over the final three months of the season. The quantity of home runs allowed is a concern, but I think his ERA projection isn’t too ambitious. Fun fact: Did you know Darvish is the all-time leader in K/9 at 11.12?

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.72ERA - 1.16WHIP - 223SO (183 IP)

15. Aaron Nola (SP - PHI) — ADP: 46.2

His 2018 season looks more like a career best rather than expected upside, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t an elite SP2 with SP1 potential.Keep your ERA expectations in the 3.60-3.80 range and you’ll be quite happy with the return.

2020 Projection: 14W - 3.72ERA - 1.21WHIP - 225SO (203 IP)

16. Luis Castillo (SP - CIN) — ADP: 44.6

Another trendy breakout candidate from last season lived up to the hype. He’ll do it again this season with similar numbers on a more competitive team.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.64ERA - 1.20WHIP - 222SO (191 IP)

17. Trevor Bauer (SP - CIN) — ADP: 77.8

He was objectively terrible in his 10 starts with the Reds last season, and one could argue he really only has one great season in his MLB career, but I’m still buying him as a Top 20 starter. You need to have much imagination to see him reaching his projected totals. Essentially, he just has to replicate his 2019 numbers from Cleveland in 32 starts instead of 24.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.85ERA - 1.23WHIP - 241SO (202 IP)

18. Lucas Giolito (SP - CHW) — ADP: 55.0

The former top prospect lived up to that billing for most of the 2019 season. Sans some July and September issues, Giolito pitched like an ace. I expect his ERA to be much closer to 4.00 than his 3.41 mark from last season, but his strikeouts are a huge plus.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.98ERA - 1.20WHIP - 224SO (191 IP)

19. Zack Greinke (SP - HOU) — ADP: 60.0

I know he was darn good in his 10 starts with Houston last year, but a full season in the American League in a strong division makes me anticipate a significant rise in his ERA. Maybe I’m alone in that though since I have him ranked about 20 spots lower than his ADP, but I’d rather be off the “Greinke is elite” train a year too early rather than a year too late.

2020 Projection: 15W - 3.94ERA - 1.18WHIP - 182SO (200 IP)

20. Mike Clevinger (SP - CLE) — ADP: 28.2

Knee surgery will likely take April away from the star pitcher, so fantasy managers have to adjust accordingly. Injury optimism is a scary thing to rely on. I dropped him down to 161 innings pitched, but there’s always a risk of a set back. His ADP will adjust as more drafts happen post-injury. He was my SP9 before the news broke.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.55ERA - 1.17WHIP - 195SO (161 IP)

21. Chris Paddack (SP - SD) — ADP: 55.8

I think somewhere around 170 innings is a reasonable expectation for Paddack in Year 2. He should continue to strike out more than a batter per inning with a sterling WHIP.

2020 Projection: 11W - 3.58ERA - 1.10WHIP - 184SO (169 IP)

22. Brandon Woodruff (SP - MIL) — ADP: 89.8

My innings projection might be a tad aggressive, but that’s the only question mark for Woodruff. When he pitches, you’ll get the ratios below if not better.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.83ERA - 1.22WHIP - 198SO (179 IP)

23. Lance Lynn (SP - TEX) — ADP: 132.8

I love Lynn where he’s going right now. His underlying numbers with the Yankees were so much better than his actual ones and he was really good in Texas last year. The Rangers’ new ballpark has to be more pitcher friendly and he’s a lock for 200+ strikeouts. He’s a borderline Top 100 player for me.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.95ERA - 1.26WHIP - 213SO (193 IP)

24. Noah Syndergaard (SP - NYM) — ADP: 69.6

Once his ERA drops back under 4.00, which it should, he’ll be right back to the pitcher he’s been all along. He might not have the upside many thought, but he’ll return value, especially if he’s your SP3.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.85ERA - 1.21WHIP - 197SO (192 IP)

25. Eduardo Rodriguez (SP - BOS) — ADP: 126.2

The Red Sox are going to need 200 innings out of Rodriguez, but he’s far from a lock to get there. The way this projection lands is pretty close to best-case scenario innings wise, so beware if you have other pitchers with innings concerns on your roster.

2020 Projection: 14W - 3.99ERA - 1.29WHIP - 207SO (197 IP)

26. Sonny Gray (SP - CIN) — ADP: 107.2

Gray was remarkable last season in Cincy, but it’s not like we haven’t seen it before. Go look at his first three seasons in Oakland as a comp. I don’t expect quite as much success with the ratios this season, but his 2017 season is a reasonable comp.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.73ERA - 1.25WHIP - 196SO (180 IP)

27. Jose Berrios (SP - MIN) — ADP: 80.8

He’s been able to maintain an ERA under 4.00 the last three seasons, but I don’t think he’ll be quite so lucky this season. He’s got the talent to blow up and have a monster league-winning season, but he’s being overdrafted for my taste right now.

2020 Projection: 14W - 4.14ERA - 1.24WHIP - 194SO (199 IP)

28. Zack Wheeler (SP - PHI) — ADP: 112.2

His first half/second half splits the last two seasons are pretty pronounced. Since he’s done it twice in a row I’m not sure if there’s much to read into that other than not giving up on him if he starts slow.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.98ERA - 1.23WHIP - 196SO (192 IP)

29. Carlos Carrasco (SP - CLE) — ADP: 115.2

*Shrug emoji* He’ll be really solid when he pitches, but that maybe be for 160 innings or 60.

2020 Projection: 11W - 3.73ERA - 1.17WHIP - 177SO (158 IP)

30. Dinelson Lamet (SP - SD) — ADP: 130.6

Strikes out a ton of batters but doesn’t go deep into games. Take the good with the bad (i.e. yout seven strikeouts over 5 IP). His current ADP is just about right.

2020 Projection: 10W - 3.80ERA - 1.23WHIP - 204SO (161 IP)

31. Max Fried (SP - ATL) — ADP: 131.2

His WHIP is a negative, but he should bring his ERA back under 4.00 and be an asset in other categories. He’s a solid SP3.

2020 Projection: 13W - 3.64ERA - 1.30WHIP - 180SO (172 IP)

32. Tyler Glasnow (SP - TB) — ADP: 71.2

When he pitches, he’ll be great. But I only think you’re getting 140-150 innings out of him. You’re fine with that in Round 11, but he’s going in the sixth round right now. Too rich for my blood, especially in head-to-head formats.

2020 Projection: 11W - 3.67ERA - 1.20WHIP - 176SO (144 IP)

33. German Marquez (SP - COL) — ADP: 171.0

Fantasy managers are running from Marquez but I’m not. His ERA ballooned up almost a full run from 2018 to 2019 thanks to a spike in his HR/FB rate. He had a 3.54 xFIP last season after having a 3.10 xFIP the year before that. Asking for anything better than a 4.00 ERA is getting greedy. But given his penchant for strikeouts, he’ll be plenty valuable.

2020 Projection: 12W - 4.17ERA - 1.24WHIP - 192SO (185 IP)

34. Madison Bumgarner (SP - ARI) — ADP: 117.6

Bumgarner always seems to outpitch his underlying metrics, so it would not be a surprise if I’m shaking my head at the projection below at season’s end. I’m just not sure why he’s going so far ahead of Fried and Marquez. Lasso him.

2020 Projection: 12W - 4.23ERA - 1.22WHIP - 187SO (194 IP)

35. Robbie Ray (SP - ARI) — ADP: 141.6

The stirkouts are great but the ratios aren’t. His ERA won’t kill you unless he gets traded to the American League, but the WHIP hurts. If you aren’t low on strikeouts, look elsewhere.

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.11ERA - 1.33WHIP - 220SO (175 IP)

36. Frankie Montas (SP - OAK) — ADP: 122.2

Montas was having a heck of a season before he was suspended. While I don’t he’s going to maintain that success and win a Cy Young, I expect him to be a key piece in the heart of fantasy rotations.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.91ERA - 1.25WHIP - 171SO (173 IP)

37. Hyun-Jin Ryu (SP - TOR) — ADP: 124.4

Ryu’s a good pitcher, but Toronto is a bad fit for him. Defense is iffy at the corners and the turf will only accelerate all the ground balls Ryu allows. He could end up being a steal if he can overcome that, but the bust potential is fairly high.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.92ERA - 1.21WHIP - 158SO (176 IP)

38. Matt Boyd (SP - DET) — ADP: 163.6

This year’s trendy pitching sleeper in the industry, Boyd is also a favorite of mine in the SP4 range. His ERA isn’t where you’d want it, but his strikeout totals are juicy and his WHIP is perfectly fine. Plus, his 9-10 wins aren’t out of line with what’s left on the board at this point.

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.33ERA - 1.22WHIP - 203SO (182 IP)

39. Corey Kluber (SP - TEX) — ADP: 99.0

Kluber was bad in five of his seven starts last season before an injury ended his season prematurely. We never really got to see if he could’ve worked through his issues, so he’s a big question mark in 2020. His upside is high if he can even be 85% of the player he was before last season. But he’s too risky to take in the Top 100.

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.07ERA - 1.23WHIP - 180SO (177 IP)

40. David Price (SP - LAD) — ADP: 175.0

Moving to the National League from the AL East should bring his ERA back down, but innings could be a problem. He’s worth investing in as an SP4 with some upside if he makes 30 starts.

2020 Projection: 11W - 3.75ERA - 1.21WHIP - 157SO (149 IP)

41. Andrew Heaney (SP - LAA) — ADP: 204.8

He needs to stay healthy, for the sake of the Angels and fantasy managers alike. I’m expecting his numbers to fall in line with what they were in 2018.

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.02ERA - 1.20WHIP - 178SO (160 IP)

42. Mike Soroka (SP - ATL) — ADP: 88.6

I’m lower than most on Soroka and nearly 70 spots lower than ADP. The lack of strikeouts really concerns me, especially since I expect his 2020 ERA to come close to his 2019 xFIP of 3.85. If he’s not special in the ERA and WHIP categories, he’s not worthy of a Top 100 pick.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.88ERA - 1.24WHIP - 159SO (185 IP)

43. Jake Odorizzi (SP - MIN) — ADP: 190.0

Although it looked like Odorizzi was on his way to a special season in the first half, he came crashing back down in the second half. Now, he was far from a disaster outside of July, but no one’s really buying into what we saw in April and May. Look at his cumulative second-half stats in 2019 as a guideline for 2020.

2020 Projection: 13W - 4.25ERA - 1.29WHIP - 179SO (170 IP)

44. Kyle Hendricks (SP - CHC) — ADP: 149.2

Hendricks went on a bit of an every-other-month routine in 2019. He outperformed his underlying metrics for a fourth straight season in 2019, but it’s going to catch up with him at some point.

2020 Projection: 12W - 4.00ERA - 1.24WHIP - 152SO (180 IP)

45. Zac Gallen (SP - ARI) — ADP: 125.0

When the charade of Gallen somehow not making the rotation finally stops, I’m excited to see what he can do. So is everyone else, apparently as he’s going in the 11th round.

2020 Projection: 10W - 3.92ERA - 1.25WHIP - 170SO (155 IP)

46. Jesus Luzardo (SP - OAK) — ADP: 125.2

It looks like Luzardo is going to start the season in the Athletics’ rotation. He’s got electric stuff, but I expect his innings to be limited. I think projecting between 140-150 is safe. He’ll be a fun player to roster.

2020 Projection: 10W - 3.75ERA - 1.22WHIP - 151SO (144 IP)

47. Lance McCullers Jr. (SP - HOU) — ADP: 188.8

When healthy, McCullers will give you solid stats across the board. Just don’t get greedy and project him for much more than 140 innings, even as the Astros’ current No. 3 starter.

2020 Projection: 11W - 3.77ERA - 1.27WHIP - 152SO (141 IP)

48. Marcus Stroman (SP - NYM) — ADP: 204.6

Stroman is the perfect fifth fantasy starter. He’s got some upside and I don’t think his realistic downside would kill you. However, his WHIP isn’t great and the Mets’ defense won’t help with that.

2020 Projection: 12W - 3.77ERA - 1.33WHIP - 158SO (178 IP)

49. Jon Gray (SP - COL) — ADP: 257.6

I’m not predicting another sub-4.00 ERA from Gray this season, but he’ll give you a strikeout per inning and around a dozen wins. Like Stroman, you’ll have to stomach his WHIP.

2020 Projection: 12W - 4.31ERA - 1.33WHIP - 182SO (179 IP)

50. James Paxton (SP - NYY) — ADP: 121.4

Note: Paxton could miss as much as half the season following back surgery. He could also return in mid-May and start rolling. Even when he does return, Paxton is still an injury risk. You’ll get really strong production from him when he’s out there, but he’ll be occupying a DL spot for you for awhile.

2020 Projection: 9W - 3.86ERA - 1.19WHIP - 147SO (126 IP)

51. Julio Urias (SP - LAD) — ADP: 162.2

The Dodgers have babied the heck out of Urias so far in his young career and I expect that trend to continue. He’s another player who has more value in rotisserie leagues because you’re not worried about him moving to the bullpen in the fantasy playoffs.

2020 Projection: 9W - 3.66ERA - 1.24WHIP - 147SO (135 IP)

52. Joe Musgrove (SP - PIT) — ADP: 222.8

A solid pitcher for your SP5 spot. Don’t expect an ERA under 4.00, but he’ll get the job done without really hurting you in any category.

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.12ERA - 1.25WHIP - 163SO (177 IP)

53. A.J. Puk (SP - OAK) — ADP: 244.0

Like Luzardo, Puk will be a fun player to own but might not be there when you need him the most late in the season. It’s looking more and more likely he’ll open the season in the rotation, which is why he’s a borderline Top 50 starting pitcher.

2020 Projection: 10W - 3.98ERA - 1.30WHIP - 161SO (146 IP)

54. Kenta Maeda (SP - MIN) — ADP: 196.0

The move to Minnesota won’t help his ratios, but they’ll help everywhere else. I don’t expect the Twins to mess with his innings late in the season as much as Los Angeles did. He’s inside my Top 200, so his ADP is at the perfect spot.

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.32ERA - 1.29WHIP - 165SO (154 IP)

55. Jose Urquidy (SP - HOU) — ADP: 242.8

He pitched pretty well in his first seven career starts last season and should be Houston’s fourth starter. He’ll be around a strikeout per inning with plenty of opportunities for wins. I just can’t see his ERA dipping below 4.20.

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.27ERA - 1.20WHIP - 148SO (150 IP)

56. Joey Lucchesi (SP - SD) — ADP: 233.4

He’s adding a third pitch! Aside from his slider and a changeup that he likes to call a “churve” because of the break, Lucchesi was hammered when he threw anything else in 2019. If he can add an effective third option, he will not only make the Padres’ rotation, but could be a Top 40 SP.

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.22ERA - 1.32WHIP - 173SO (179 IP)

57. Chris Archer (SP - PIT) — ADP: 310.8

Archer looks like he figured things out late last season and is a huge value right now. I have him ranked right around No. 200 overall and he’s going more than 100 picks later. I just can’t quit him.

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.24ERA - 1.31WHIP - 190SO (173 IP)

58. Mike Minor (SP - TEX) — ADP: 166.6

He had a 4.53 xFIP in 2018 and a 4.60 xFIP in 2019. He’s not staying below a 4.20 ERA again. His ADP should be closer to 200.

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.39ERA - 1.30WHIP - 173SO (186 IP)

59. Masahiro Tanaka (SP - NYY) — ADP: 208.4

The Yankees will need to rely on Tanaka a bunch this season with Luis Severino out and James Paxton missing time. Hopefully he has a better feel for his splitter this season.

2020 Projection: 12W - 4.42ERA - 1.28WHIP - 152SO (172 IP)

60. Caleb Smith (SP - MIA) — ADP: 225.6

Smith started fairly strong, got hurt and finished poorly in 2019. Some are expecting big things from the presumptive Marlins Opening Day starter. I’m a little more bearish. His underlying numbers suggest that some improvement will net something similar to his 2019 stats.

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.51ERA - 1.30WHIP - 186SO (174 IP)

61. Anthony DeSclafani (SP - CIN) — ADP: 259.8

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.30ERA - 1.26WHIP - 156SO (159 IP)

62. Dylan Bundy (SP - LAA) — ADP: 310.8

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.45ERA - 1.29WHIP - 176SO (175 IP)

63. Luke Weaver (SP - ARI) — ADP: 186.2

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.05ERA - 1.24WHIP - 140SO (135 IP)

64. Josh James (SP - HOU) — ADP: 376.6

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.00ERA - 1.30WHIP - 161SO (127 IP)

65. Jose Quintana (SP - CHC) — ADP: 297.3

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.26ERA - 1.33WHIP - 156SO (175 IP)

66. Garrett Richards (SP - SD) — ADP: 337.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 3.92ERA - 1.32WHIP - 149SO (141 IP)

67. Steven Matz (SP - NYM) — ADP: 291.8

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.27ERA - 1.31WHIP - 156SO (161 IP)

68. Carlos Martinez (SP - STL) — ADP: 189.8

2020 Projection: 9W - 3.88ERA - 1.34WHIP - 151SO (160 IP)

69. Dallas Keuchel (SP - CHW) — ADP: 234.0

2020 Projection: 12W - 4.20ERA - 1.38WHIP - 147SO (190 IP)

70. Sean Manaea (SP - OAK) — ADP: 158.4

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.30ERA - 1.27WHIP - 135SO (160 IP)

71. Johnny Cueto (SP - SF) — ADP: 335.3

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.10ERA - 1.29WHIP - 142SO (168 IP)

72. Kyle Gibson (SP - TEX) — ADP: 332.8

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.40ERA - 1.38WHIP - 162SO (176 IP)

73. Mitch Keller (SP - PIT) — ADP: 276.0

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.17ERA - 1.32WHIP - 155SO (143 IP)

74. Mike Foltynewicz (SP - ATL) — ADP: 188.6

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.50ERA - 1.33WHIP - 158SO (170 IP)

75. Ryan Yarbrough (SP - TB) — ADP: 281.6

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.12ERA - 1.22WHIP - SO (137 IP)

76. Pablo Lopez (SP - MIA) — ADP: 377.8

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.18ERA - 1.27WHIP - 132SO (153 IP)

77. Adrian Houser (SP - MIL) — ADP: 312.4

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.20ERA - 1.33WHIP - 148SO (155 IP)

78. Kevin Gausman (SP - SF) — ADP: 373.7

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.09ERA - 1.28WHIP - 139SO (146 IP)

79. Nate Eovaldi (SP - BOS) — ADP: 362.0

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.30ERA - 1.33WHIP - 139SO (145 IP)

80. Rick Porcello (SP - NYM) — ADP: 360.0

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.54ERA - 1.31WHIP - 150SO (167 IP)

81. Josh Lindblom (SP - MIL) — ADP: 371.0

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.46ERA - 1.32WHIP - 158SO (160 IP)

82. Shohei Ohtani (SP - LAA) — ADP: 170.0

Note: Pitcher only and when he gains eligibility.

2020 Projection: 7W - 3.69ERA - 1.24WHIP - 121SO (100 IP)

83. Cole Hamels (SP - ATL) — ADP: 250.2

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.25ERA - 1.33WHIP - 139SO (145 IP)

84. Jon Lester (SP - CHC) — ADP: 336.2

2020 Projection: 11W - 4.59ERA - 1.38WHIP - 156SO (172 IP)

85. Yonny Chirinos (SP - TB) — ADP: 302.8

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.09ERA - 1.22WHIP - 113SO (132 IP)

86. Dustin May (SP - LAD) — ADP: 222.2

2020 Projection: 8W - 3.84ERA - 1.22WHIP - 101SO (112 IP)

87. Chris Bassitt (SP - OAK) — ADP: 317.0

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.26ERA - 1.28WHIP - 120SO (129 IP)

88. Jakob Junis (SP - KC) — ADP: 457.0

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.68ERA - 1.33WHIP - 154SO (179 IP)

89. Marco Gonzales (SP - SEA) — ADP: 327.4

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.35ERA - 1.33WHIP - 143SO (186 IP)

90. Brendan McKay (SP - TB) — ADP: 251.3

2020 Projection: 7W - 3.90ERA - 1.22WHIP - 110SO (98 IP)

91. Reynaldo Lopez (SP - CHW) — ADP: 304.3

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.74ERA - 1.35WHIP - 157SO (169 IP)

92. Aaron Civale (SP - CLE) — ADP: 273.2

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.38ERA - 1.26WHIP - 113SO (141 IP)

93. Jeff Samardzija (SP - SF) — ADP: 347.3

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.35ERA - 1.30WHIP - 148SO (183 IP)

94. Ross Stripling (SP - LAD) — ADP: 322.4

2020 Projection: 6W - 3.80ERA - 1.09WHIP - 86SO (87 IP)

95. J.A. Happ (SP - NYY) — ADP: 354.2

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.59ERA - 1.32WHIP - 116SO (125 IP)

96. Martin Perez (SP - BOS) — ADP: 589.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.61ERA - 1.28WHIP - 128SO (165 IP)

97. Michael Pineda (SP - MIN) — ADP: 328.3

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.46ERA - 1.26WHIP - 118SO (127 IP)

98. Alex Wood (SP - LAD) — ADP: 368.3

2020 Projection: 8W - 3.99ERA - 1.28WHIP - 100SO (114 IP)

99. Danny Duffy (SP - KC) — ADP: 457.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.63ERA - 1.36WHIP - 148SO (168 IP)

100. Griffin Canning (SP - LAA) — ADP: 244.8

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.26ERA - 1.28WHIP - 117SO (113 IP)

101. Mike Fiers (SP - OAK) — ADP: 318.8

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.78ERA - 1.33WHIP - 135SO (179 IP)

102. Eric Lauer (SP - SD) — ADP: 479.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.65ERA - 1.38WHIP - 140SO (152 IP)

103. Wade Miley (SP - CIN) — ADP: 334.3

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.35ERA - 1.41WHIP - 132SO (153 IP)

104. Vincent Velasquez (SP - PHI) — ADP: 464.7

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.60ERA - 1.32WHIP - 133SO (123 IP)

105. Freddy Peralta (SP - MIL) — ADP: 364.0

2020 Projection: 6W - 4.21ERA - 1.31WHIP - 118SO (92 IP)

106. Sandy Alcantara (SP - MIA) — ADP: 257.3

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.50ERA - 1.42WHIP - 155SO (186 IP)

107. Anibal Sanchez (SP - WSH) — ADP: 345.8

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.67ERA - 1.37WHIP - 137SO (162 IP)

108. Zach Eflin (SP - PHI) — ADP: 410.6

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.69ERA - 1.35WHIP - 130SO (155 IP)

109. Spencer Turnbull (SP - DET) — ADP: 393.7

2020 Projection: 8W - 4.58ERA - 1.39WHIP - 142SO (151 IP)

110. Tanner Roark (SP - TOR) — ADP: 427.0

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.90ERA - 1.36WHIP - 147SO (168 IP)

111. Elieser Hernandez (SP - MIA) — ADP: 540.5

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.68ERA - 1.32WHIP - 132SO (136 IP)

112. Adam Wainwright (SP - STL) — ADP: 400.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.44ERA - 1.41WHIP - 127SO (148 IP)

113. Jordan Yamamoto (SP - MIA) — ADP: 392.3

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.52ERA - 1.35WHIP - 132SO (136 IP)

114. Miles Mikolas (SP - STL) — ADP: 225.0

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.18ERA - 1.24WHIP - 87SO (113 IP)

115. Jake Arrieta (SP - PHI) — ADP: 369.0

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.61ERA - 1.40WHIP - 133SO (162 IP)

116. Dakota Hudson (SP - STL) — ADP: 268.8

2020 Projection: 10W - 4.34ERA - 1.46WHIP - 126SO (164 IP)

117. Sean Newcomb (SP - ATL) — ADP: 498.0

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.19ERA - 1.40WHIP - 115SO (116 IP)

118. Brad Peacock (SP - HOU) — ADP: 382.0

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.54ERA - 1.33WHIP - 108SO (101 IP)

119. Yusei Kikuchi (SP - SEA) — ADP: 420.3

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.75ERA - 1.38WHIP - 134SO (169 IP)

120. Mike Leake (SP - ARI) — ADP: 470.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.66ERA - 1.33WHIP - 112SO (166 IP)

121. Drew Smyly (SP - SF) — ADP: 572.5

2020 Projection: 6W - 4.52ERA - 1.32WHIP - 119SO (117 IP)

122. Brad Keller (SP - KC) — ADP: 422.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.53ERA - 1.42WHIP - 133SO (179 IP)

123. Merrill Kelly (SP - ARI) — ADP: 340.3

2020 Projection: 7W - 4.48ERA - 1.34WHIP - 108SO (118 IP)

124. Julio Teheran (SP - LAA) — ADP: 334.0

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.88ERA - 1.42WHIP - 148SO (169 IP)

125. Matt Shoemaker (SP - TOR) — ADP: 356.5

2020 Projection: 9W - 4.88ERA - 1.42WHIP - 148SO (169 IP)

