Pete Alonso Sends Heartfelt Message to Nurses and Doctors Battling Coronavirus

Professional athletes are cheered for and loved by millions of fans around the world. They’re worshipped liked super heroes, called role models and referred to as legends.

But as we are seeing now with a global pandemic like the coronavirus virus, the sports world is put on hold and a different type of hero is brought into the limelight. The truck drivers making deliveries to the supermarket. The teachers reading stories to their students via virtual video sessions. The nurses and doctors who put their own health and safety at risk to treat the patients infected by this dangerous, highly contagious and deadly virus.

So when someone routinely referred to as a superstar, like Mets first-baseman Pete Alonso, sends individual messages to nurses and doctors thanking them for their time and effort, for saving lives and keeping people safe during this health crisis, it’s an inspiring and very big role reversal.

Judging by the reactions from the nurses and doctors, the incredibly powerful and benevolent gesture by the New York All-Star truly meant something special to those that received it. You can see it in the video and feel it in your heart. It evokes emotion, some of the medical workers even started to tear.

Pete Alonso wins 2019 Home Run Derby

There are a lot of teams and athletes doing remarkable things by way of donations like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and DeShaun Watson to help support people affected by COVID-19. It’s incredible to see professional athletes support the same communities who are more accustomed to supporting them by way of apparel, ticket purchases, and cheers.

But sometimes, something more than just a financial gesture can have just as much or even more of a lasting impact. Alonso's simple message of just saying “Thank You” can mean so much. In this case, it certainly did.

Alonso had a remarkable rookie season in 2019. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year and led the league in home runs with 53, becoming the first rookie ever to lead the league in that category. He also won the Home Run Derby (and donated a portion of his prize money to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warriors Project) and was named to the All-MLB First Team. Alonso is also in the process of starting his first foundation.