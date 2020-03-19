49ers Pledge $500,000 to Support Employees and Community

COVID-19 has brought the sports world at a standstill. Team employees have all been ordered to stay at home while this pandemic gets figured out.

However, by doing so means that employees are missing out on their living wages and salary. That is plenty of franchises and athletes are making donations to help these employees during this difficult time.

The San Francisco 49ers can now be added to this list after they announced this morning at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara about their full support of both their employees the community. The Niners will be pledging $500,000 in response to the ongoing coronavirus public health emergency.

The team is partnering with Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, and Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose, Comcast, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to assist the region's most vulnerable populations.

The San Francisco 49ers are committing $500,000 to support employees and the greater community in response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. The 49ers will immediately invest $49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties addressing this crisis.

“While the 49ers organization is talking to regional leaders to assess how we can best leverage our resources to help our friends and neighbors, we are happy to support this effort by Supervisor Chavez and Mayor Liccardo,” said Al Guido, San Francisco 49ers President. “We appreciate their leadership and creating this opportunity for us to advocate for those most impacted by this situation.”

The team will continue to collaborate with public health officials, the non-profit community, and elected leaders throughout this unprecedented public health emergency.

“The 49ers continue to demonstrate their commitment to our community and their employees by stepping up in this time of uncertainty, with generosity and kindness,” said Cindy Chavez, President of the Board of Supervisors, Santa Clara County. “I deeply appreciate our partnership with the 49ers.”

Tip of the cap to the San Francisco 49ers organization for stepping up and being a leader in the community. This admirable act will go a long way for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.