The involvement of LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted in a new documentary about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal was an overriding factor in Astros third baseman Alex Bregman leaving Klutch Sports in search of new representation, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Earlier Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Bregman had moved on from agent Brodie Scoffield, whose company last month became the baseball division of Klutch Sports.

Rosenthal reported late Wednesday night that while Bregman's decision is not entirely predicated on Uninterrupted's decision to co-produce the film, one source told The Athletic that Bregman felt angry and betrayed that his agent put him in a position in which a company with ties to James would profile the topic.

Per Rosenthal, Bregman's frustration with Scoffield's guidance amid the controversy might be another factor in the 2019 AL MVP runner-up's decision. The five-year, $100 million extension that Bregman signed in February of 2019 might reportedly be another source of frustration.

The film, which was announced last week and will stream on Quibi, does not have a release date. But its logline said it will give "viewers an inside look at the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and its unprecedented fallout, making it one of the most far-reaching cheating schemes in sport's history."

Per the official release, "Sign Language" is said to be going beyond baseball and will explorer broader themes related to greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship and social media activism.

News of the Astros' sign-stealing operation from the 2I017 and 2018 seasons came to light this offseason and led to the eventual suspension and dismissal of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. In the wake of the scandal, the Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after both men were named in MLB's report.

Bregman is reportedly interviewing multiple agents as he looks for new representation.