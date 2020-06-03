Major League Baseball has rejected the union's proposal for a 114-game season, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The MLBPA submitted a proposal to the league on May 31 based on a 114-game season that would start on June 30 and end on Oct. 31. The additional games⁠—32 more than the owners' 82-game proposal⁠—would have allowed players to collect an additional 20% of their salaries if they are paid on a per-game basis.

According to Rosenthal, MLB said it would not send a counter to the MLBPA's proposal. Instead, the league reportedly has begun to discuss plans with owners on playing a shorter season without fans.

In addition, MLB is reportedly making itself available to discuss additional ideas with the union, particularly on resuming the season without fans.

MLB players and owners have been engaged in a labor dispute over compensation as both sides reportedly remain divided on a solution for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. In negotiations, owners have proposed a sliding pay cut with top players taking the biggest hits. Meanwhile, players want to be paid on a pro-rated basis based on the percentage of games played of the original 162-game season.

While MLB continues negotiations to begin playing games in 2020, the NHL and NBA have moved closer to resuming their seasons. The NHLPA has approved a 24-team playoff format to return to play, while the NBA is reportedly expected to invite 22 teams to Orlando, Fla. to resume the season on July 31.