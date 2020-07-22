Right fielder Mookie Betts is closing in on an extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers for at least 10 years and $350 million, according to WEEI's Lou Merloni and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Betts, a four-time All-Star, is eligible for free agency for the first time this upcoming offseason, and his expected cost on the open market was one of the main reasons the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in February. Pitcher David Price, who has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season, was also included in the deal.

The long-term contract, which would make Betts the second-highest paid player in MLB history, is expected to be signed "in the coming days," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Details of Betts's extension that need to be finalized include the structure of payments, whether fans can be in attendance in 2021 and "other important issues," per Passan. The shortened 60-game 2020 MLB season is expected to be played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Betts spent six years with the Red Sox, during which time he won the World Series and American League MVP Award in the 2018 season.

During the 2019 season, Betts hit 29 home runs with a .295 batting average and led MLB in runs scored (135). The Red Sox finished third in the AL East with an 84-78 record, and fell short of the postseason for the first time since 2015—Betts's second season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers open their season on Thursday, July 23 at home against the San Francisco Giants at 10:08 p.m. EST.