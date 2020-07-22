Just one day before the abbreviated 2020 season begins, it was reported that superstar Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are nearing a massive extension.

The new contract is reportedly worth at least $380 million and will keep Betts in Los Angeles for the next 13 seasons, including 2020, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Betts, who would have become a free agent for the first time this upcoming offseason, is a four-time All-Star and the winner of the 2018 American League MVP Award. The Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in February because of how much money he was expected to get on the open market. Instead, Betts bypasses free agency but still gets his lucrative deal.

So where does Betts' reported deal rank among the richest contracts in MLB history? Let's run through the top 10.

1) Mike Trout: $430 million

The Angels nearly shelled out a half billion for Trout in March 2019, and frankly, the investment appeared to be worthwhile last season. Trout won his third American League MVP, leading the AL in OPS, slugging and OBP. Perhaps Los Angeles has finally surrounded Trout with enough talent to make a postseason push in 2020.

2) Mookie Betts: $380 million

Betts is expected have an instant impact with the Dodgers in his first year with the team. Adding Betts to the National League's best lineup gives him the chance to repeat this year what he did with the Red Sox in 2018—win the MVP Award and World Series.

3) Bryce Harper: $330 million

Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in February 2019. It wasn't the smoothest first year in Philadelphia, though Harper did hit 35 homers and post 4.3 WAR for a fourth-place Phillies club.

4) Giancarlo Stanton: $325 million

Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract with Miami Marlins in 2014, three years before he was traded to the Yankees. After an injury-riddled 2019, Stanton appears healthy as New York aims for its first World Series in over a decade.

5) Manny Machado: $300 million

The Padres inked Machado to a 10-year deal, $300 million deal shortly before Harper signed with Philadelphia. Machado is now one half of a dominant left side of the infield in San Diego, pairing with shortstop phenom Fernando Tatís Jr.

6) Álex Rodríguez: $275 million

Álex Rodríguez signed a 10-year contract with the Yankees in 2008 after opting out the first decade-long deal he signed with the Rangers before the 2001 season. Rodríguez, was was traded to New York in February 2004, helped lead the Yankees to their most recent World Series title in 2009, but the latter half of his tenure was marred by injury and the longest performance enhancing drug suspension in MLB history.

7) Nolan Arenado: $260 million

The Rockies agreed to an eight-year extension with Arenado before the 2019 season. Arenado hit 41 dingers and won a fifth straight Gold Glove, but Colorado finished fourth in the NL West at 71–91.

8) Álex Rodríguez: $252 million

Rodríguez' first mega deal came with the Rangers in December 2000. He spent three dominant seasons in Texas, hitting 156 homers and winning the 2003 MVP Award before he was traded to the Yankees.

9) Miguel Cabrera: $248 million

The Tigers' infielder signed an eight-year extension with Detroit worth $248 million in 2014, though it didn't kick into effect until the 2016 season. Cabrera hit 38 homers that season, made the All-Star team and finished ninth in the MVP race that year, but has since battled injuries and declined in production. The Tigers have not made the postseason since 2014.

10) TIE–Robinson Canó and Albert Pujols: $240 million

The Mariners signed Canó to a 10-year, $240 million deal that runs from 2014 to 2023. Pujols signed his own 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels in December 2011 after spending his first 11 seasons with the Cardinals. Seattle traded Canó to the Mets before the start of last season, and Pujols is not the perennial MVP candidate with the Angels that he was in St. Louis.