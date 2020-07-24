Blue Jays to Play Majority of 2020 Home Games in Buffalo

The Blue Jays announced on Friday it will "host the greater part of its home schedule," in Buffalo for the 2020 season.

"We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball and the Blue Jays staff," Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "This process has no doubt tested our team's resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses."

Toronto's search for a new home began on July 19 when the team was told it couldn't play in Canada this season amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Blue Jays previously explored playing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but that option was scuttled in a decision by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Orioles offered their home park on Thursday, but it appears as though the Blue Jays would rather not share a stadium with the fellow AL East club.

The Blue Jays will now play at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. The ballpark is the home of the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto's AAA affiliate.

Sahlen Field is expected to undergo upgrades in the coming weeks. Both the lights and clubhouses need to be upgraded, and improvements should come in the next few weeks, per the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Toronto will kick off its 2020 season on Friday as they face the Rays in Tampa. The Blue Jays' first home game is slated for July 29 in a matchup against the Nationals.