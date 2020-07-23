Report: Orioles Allow Blue Jays to Use Camden Yards in 2020

The Orioles have given the Blue Jays permission to hold 2020 home games at Camden Yards in Baltimore, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The state of Maryland still needs to approve the Orioles' decision.

"We've had some discussions with the Orioles. I don't know the final details of that," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told the Associated Press regarding the Blue Jays' potential move. "Obviously we're watching our numbers very carefully every day. We're concerned about the spikes in other states."

The Blue Jays are not permitted to play at the Rogers Centre in Toronto due to their frequent travel back and forth from the United States amid the COVID-19 crisis. The franchise explored playing home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but Toronto was denied once again due to the team's frequent travel.

Toronto will not be able to use the home locker room at Camden Yards, though that may not be the only issue, per The Athletic's Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal. The Blue Jays would also not be able to use the visiting clubhouse, necessitating, "a makeshift clubhouse," per Connolly and Rosenthal.

The Blue Jays will be on the road for their first five games of 2020. They are slated to hold their first home game on July 29, though the location for the battle against Washington is still pending.