Source: MLB Nearing Conclusion of Report on Marlins Outbreak

Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations is expected to finish a report on the origins of the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak in the next two days, according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

While MLB has no definitive answer as of Friday afternoon regarding the initial origin, Verducci reports that a source familiar with the investigation characterized the initial information as leading to “clearly a breakdown with adherence to the health and safety protocols away from the ballpark.”

MLB is working with the assistance of contact tracers for its investigation.

In the last week, 18 Marlins players and two coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus. All Marlins games are currently postponed through Sunday.

The Phillies, who played the Marlins in their opening series, have been in isolation and were scheduled to resume play on Saturday with a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

On Thursday, though, the upcoming weekend series between the Phillies and Blue Jays was postponed after two Philadelphia staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Yankees had four games against Philadelphia postponed and instead traveled to Baltimore for a two-day series on Wednesday and Thursday. The Orioles previously were scheduled to play the Marlins.

Friday's matchup between the Brewers and Cardinals was also postponed after two St. Louis players tested positive for COVID-19. Friday's game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

St. Louis released a statement saying the positive tests were conducted on Wednesday, prior to the club's game against the Twins, but they did not learn of the results until late Thursday night, more than a day later.

Cardinals players and staff members have been instructed to self-isolate in their Milwaukee hotel rooms until further notice.

The rash of game postponements led MLB to agree to a reported deal with the MLBPA which allows for doubleheaders to consist of two seven-inning games.

The 2020 MLB regular season is currently set to end on Sept. 27. Also new this year is a 16-team postseason.