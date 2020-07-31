Brewers vs. Cardinals Postponed Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Friday’s matchup between the Brewers and Cardinals has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Positive tests by St. Louis caused Friday’s postponement, per Heyman. The Cardinals are now reportedly quarantining in their hotel room in Milwaukee, and they will not go to Miller Park on Friday.

St. Louis and Milwaukee could still play on Saturday if the Cardinals do not register another positive test on Friday, per The Athletic's Mark Saxon.

Friday’s cancelation continues a growing trend across MLB. The Marlins’ series vs. Philadelphia was postponed on Tuesday, with Miami slated to stay off the field until at least Aug 4. The Marlins have registered over a dozen positive COVID-19 tests in recent days.

The Phillies have not registered a positive test among their collection of players, though they will not play over the weekend after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Philadelphia already had a pair of matchups against the Yankees postponed following Miami’s string of positive tests.

Six MLB teams will be out of commission on Friday night due to the coronavirus. Dates to hold the postponed contests have yet to be announced.