Report: MLB, MLBPA Making Progress to Allow 7-Inning Doubleheaders

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are making progress on a deal that would allow for doubleheaders consisting of two seven-inning games, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark.

The parties reportedly believe the decision would be necessary as MLB's 2020 schedule is adjusted as a result of potential COVID-19 outbreaks. The change would be only for the 2020 season.

The negotiations come amid a disastrous week in MLB, where more than a dozen Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19 following their weekend series in Philadelphia. The Phillies have been in isolation since then and were scheduled to resume play on Saturday with a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

On Thursday, though, the upcoming weekend series between the Phillies and Blue Jays was postponed after two Philadelphia staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Yankees had four games against Philadelphia postponed and instead traveled to Baltimore for a two-day series on Wednesday and Thursday. The Orioles previously were scheduled to play the Marlins, and Miami's season is on hold until at least Monday.

The 2020 MLB regular season is currently set to end on Sept. 27. Also new this year is a 16-team postseason.