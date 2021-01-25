MLB Rumors: Nationals Sign RP Brad Hand, Braves Sign Pablo Sandoval

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with closer Brad Hand on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hand, 30, is a three-time All-Star and 10-year MLB veteran. He led the American League with 16 saves for Cleveland in 2020, striking out 29 batters in 22 innings. Hand sports a 2.70 ERA in 320 innings dating back to 2016, adding 434 strikeouts.

Washington has now made a trio pair of impact additions ahead of 2021. The Nationals signed former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber to a one-year deal on Jan. 9, and they acquired first baseman Josh Bell in a trade with the Pirates in December 2020. After missing the playoffs last season, Washington is looking to get right back into World Series contention in a crowded National League East.

Check out the rest of Sunday's MLB rumors below:

• The Giants are interested in potentially acquiring outfielders Eddie Rosario and Jackie Bradley Jr. before the 2021 season. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle)

• The Braves signed former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval to a one-year minor league contract. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• The Yankees acquired Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in exchange for a quartet of minor leaguers. (Team announcement)

• The Braves considered singing White Sox closer Liam Hendriks as they look to improve their bullpen ahead of 2021. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)