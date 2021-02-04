MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes Narrows to 2 Teams

NL Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer appears to have narrowed his free-agent market down to two suitors: the Mets and Dodgers, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported. Bauer's agent Rachel Luba tweeted Thursday afternoon, "Down to 2."

Last week, the Mets reportedly offered Bauer a multi-year deal worth less than the record $36 million in average annual salary, which Bauer has said he wants to exceed. The Dodgers have also been interested in Bauer to a short-term deal, though New York has long been considered the frontrunner to sign him.

Bauer's sweepstakes began two years ago when he told Sports Illustrated for a profile that he would sign only one-year deals. The iconoclastic right-hander was still pitching for Cleveland, with two seasons left before entering free agency, but he was already mapping out how he intended on altering the fabric of MLB free agency.

New Mets owner Steve Cohen has committed to spending money to improve the roster. Last week, they traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Blue Jays, which shed some salary and opened up a spot in the rotation for Bauer.

Last season with the Reds, Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 73 innings.

