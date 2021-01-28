SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: Is 2021 The First of Three Straight Years Without a New Hall of Fame Inductee?
SI Insider: Is 2021 The First of Three Straight Years Without a New Hall of Fame Inductee?

Blue Jays Acquire Steven Matz in Trade With Mets

Author:
Publish date:

After adding to their lineup with the high-profile acquisitions of George Springer and Marcus Semien, Toronto turned its starting rotation.

The Blue Jays are acquiring left-hander Steven Matz in a trade with the Mets, the team announced Wednesday night. New York will receive three prospects in return, all right-handed pitchers: Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diáz and Josh Winckowski. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on the deal earlier.

Matz, who will turn 30 in May, struggled last season, going 0-5 in nine games (six starts) with a 9.68 ERA. He allowed 14 home runs in 30 2/3 innings, with 36 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Steven Matz pitches against the Braves at Citi Field.

From 2018-19, Matz made 60 starts and went 16-21 with a 4.09 ERA. He's due to make $5.2 million in 2021, and will be a free agent after the season.

Matz is the second starting pitcher the Blue Jays have acquired this offseason, coming on the heels of signing Tyler Chatwood. Toronto also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray, who arrived in a midseason trade last year.

In trading Matz, the Mets free up salary and open up a spot in the rotation, possibly for them to sign reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. New York has reportedly made an offer to Bauer that would approach the record-setting contract the Yankees gave to Gerrit Cole last year, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Another one of Bauer's potential suitors, the Angels, are unlikely to be Bauer's landing spot due to his relationship to Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, which has "eroded beyond repair" according to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times. Callaway was Bauer's pitching coach with Cleveland from 2013-17.

Bauer previously addressed his feuding with Callaway in a Sports Illustrated profile, from February 2019.

“My process has been the same the entire time,” Bauer told SI, recalling a dispute he had with Callaway. “I’m going to try to find every single way to do better, and I’ve probably researched it more than you have. Don’t tell me what I do and don’t know without some good f---ing data behind it.”

In 11 starts last season, Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steven Matz pitches against the Braves at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Blue Jays Acquire Steven Matz in Trade With Mets

Matz, 29, went 0-5 in six starts with a 9.68 ERA in 2020. He's 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in 107 starts for his career.

Ravens assistant David Culley coaches during a practice for the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans to Hire Ravens Assistant David Culley as Head Coach

Culley, 65, has 27 years of experience coaching in the NFL and 16 in college. He's spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Ravens.

Jared Goff will reportedly have competition for the starting quarterback job if he remains on the Rams in 2021.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Goff, Wolford to Compete for Rams QB Job; Teams Circling Stafford

Rams quarterbacks Jared Goff and John Wolford are reportedly expected to have an open competition for the starting job next season if both remain on the roster.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
NFL

Released Seahawk Wheeler Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

The ex-Seahawks tackle who was released Wednesday said he's stepping away from football to get help in wake of a disturbing incident with his girlfriend.

Ogwumike
Play
WNBA

Report: Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs With Los Angeles Sparks

Ogwumike was one of the top three free agents this offseason.

Man-United-Sheffield
Play
Soccer

Loss to Last-Place Sheffield Costs Man United Chance to Reclaim First

A shocking 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford gifts Manchester City a cushion at the top.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

Report: Former MVP Candace Parker to Sign With Chicago Sky

Parker has spent the first 13 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.