MLB Rumors: A’s Sign Trevor Rosenthal, Mitch Moreland

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s made a pair of signings on Thursday as they eye their second straight AL West title in 2021.

Oakland signed reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year, $11 million deal, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The addition of Rosenthal came hours after signing first baseman Mitch Moreland to a one-year contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rosenthal posted a career-best 1.90 ERA last season. He tallied 11 saves, finishing the season with 38 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. Moreland posted an .894 OPS, hitting 10 home runs in 42 games.

The A's have lost multiple key contributors from their 2020 team during the offseason. Closer Liam Hendriks signed a four-year deal with the White Sox on Jan. 11, and shortstop Marcus Semien joined the Blue Jays on a one-year deal two weeks later.

Oakland won the AL West in 2020 at 36–24 before losing to the Astros in the ALDS. The A's enter 2021 seeking their first World Series appearance since 1990.

Check out the latest crop of MLB news and rumors below:

• The Padres have agreed to a deal with reliever Mark Melancon. (Dennis Lin, The Athletic)

• Reliever Oliver Perez re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Mets prospect Tim Tebow has retired from baseball. (Team announcement)

• The Blue Jays will open the 2021 season at their spring home in Dunedin, Fla. (Team announcement)