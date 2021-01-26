Report: Marcus Semien Agrees to One-Year Deal With Blue Jays

Free-agent shortstop and third baseman Marcus Semien has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jon Heyman.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays had been looking at Semien at second base, and per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that is expected to be Semien's primary position.

The 30-year-old last played for the Oakland Athletics, where he spent six seasons. Semien also had a two-year stint with the Chicago White Sox.

He finished third in the American League MVP race in 2019—he had 8.9 bWAR, hit .285 with 33 home runs and played in every game—but regressed last season. His .679 OPS was his lowest since 2014 when he was still a utility man with the White Sox.

In 2019, Semien also led all major leagues in games played and plate appearances with the Oakland.